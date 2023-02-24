Sons of the Forest: How to Find and Collect Water

Sons of the Forest: How to Drink From Rivers

You’ll likely be relying on rivers for most of your water in Sons of the Forest. While you’ll probably stumble upon most of those rivers through the natural course of gameplay, there’s a pretty easy way to spot one if you ever get lost.

If you’re looking for a river, simply pull up your GPS by hitting the “M” button (if you’re using default controls). From there, you’ll want to click the middle mouse button in order to change the size of the map and find a river. Some can be hard to spot if you’re zoomed too far out, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for thin bodies of inland water.

On that note, be sure to never try to drink from the ocean no matter how thirsty you are. If you don’t know why you shouldn’t drink from the ocean…well, how did you make it this far?

In any case, there’s a weird mechanic in Sons of the Forest that prevents you from drinking water if you have anything equipped in your hands. So, if you’re holding a weapon or something like that, you’ll want to unequip it first by hitting “G.” From there, you should be able to crouch down by the river and use the interact button to drink from it. This should refill your thirst meter and keep you safe for a little while longer.

Eat Yarrow and Berries

So what happens if you’re not near a river, you’re out of drinks, and you suddenly find yourself getting very thirsty? Well, your best bet will usually be to look for nearby Yarrow or berries.

Eating the various berries in Sons of the Forest (including Blueberries, Salmonberries, and Blackberries), will actually restore a tiny amount of your thirst meter. They won’t keep you alive for long, but they will stave off dehydration in an emergency.