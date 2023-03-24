Resident Evil 4 Remake: Church Window Puzzle Solution
What's a Resident Evil game without some surprisingly frustrating puzzles? Here's how you solve the church window puzzle in the Resident Evil 4 remake.
The Resident Evil 4 Remake updates quite a few things about the original game, but some things never change. That means that you’ll still need to eventually solve a slightly modified version of that damn stained glass window puzzle in the church area.
This puzzle will almost certainly be one of the first major progression roadblocks for Resident Evil fans that always seem to struggle with this franchise’s sometimes frustrating riddles. While this particular puzzle will almost certainly drive those players mad at first, it turns out this puzzle is really just a matter of trial and error. If you’d rather skip all of those errors, though, then here’s exactly how to solve it.
How to Find the Blue Dial
To properly start the church window puzzle, you’ll first need to find the nearby blue dial that will let you actually interact with the stained glass window. Thankfully, it’s located pretty close to the puzzle itself.
Head right from the church’s entrance and walk down the nearby hallway. At the end of that hallway, you’ll find a cupboard. Open that cupboard, and you’ll be able to take the Blue Dial inside.
From there, take the Blue Dial to the altar at the center of the church. Interact with the altar, and you’ll be able to properly start this tricky puzzle.
Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Solve the Church Window Puzzle
Once you interact with the altar, you’ll notice that you’re now able to “slide” the stained glass window pieces around by manipulating one color at a time. So the Green Dial lets you move the green window pieces, and so on for the blue and red pieces. You’re basically trying to slide all the window pieces into their proper places so that there are no white gaps in the display. What makes this puzzle so tricky is the fact that the colors are initially all mixed up, which makes it hard to see when one color is in the right place.
The easiest thing to do is to pick a color and try to get that color into the proper place. The Green Dial is easiest to start with since the green pieces of glass line up cleanly with the figure at the center of the display. You just need to fit the green pieces near the empty spaces around the figure’s head and upper torso. It should look like this when you’ve got it:
Next, try to move the red pieces into their proper places. One of the primary red pieces runs perfectly alongside the right side of the figure’s torso, which makes it pretty easy to spot. This is what it should look like when the red and green pieces are in the right places:
From there, it’s a simple matter of fitting all of the blue pieces into the remaining white slots. When it’s all said and done, this is what the window should look like:
With the puzzle complete, you can now enter the recently opened door and proceed through the rest of this incredible game.