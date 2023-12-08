PC Gaming Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Upgrades and Accessories For Every Gamer

Best Gaming PC Case: be quiet! Dark Base 701 Midi Tower case

Most people want their gaming PCs to be seen and not heard, and that’s very much what be quiet! specializes in. The Dark Base 701 case looks bold and stylish but is designed for whisper-quiet operation while keeping even the most demanding internals cool and stable.

It’s been designed for maximum airflow, with an air-permeable front and top cover and fan controls easily accessible from the front. While it comes with three pre-installed Silent Wings 4 fans, it’s as customizable as you like with space for custom water-cooling loops. It’s designed to be a doddle to open up and build with tool-free drive installation too, and there are plenty of connectivity options with hubs for fans and ARGB devices.

Buy Dark Base 701 Midi Tower case from Amazon

Best Gaming PC Fan: be quiet! Pure Wings 3 Fans

If you don’t want a whole new case but still want to improve your airflow, then some extra fans will help. The catch is that extra fans typically mean more noise. That’s why you should opt for be quiet!-branded fans.

As the name suggests, the fans’ airflow-optimized blades are designed to keep things cool without making your PC sound like a jet engine taking off. Available in 120mm and 140mm sizes, they can operate at different speeds, so you can prioritize between volume and cooling. And with a lifespan of 80,000 hours, you know that they’re in for the long haul.

Buy Pure Wings 3 fans from Amazon