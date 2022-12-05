Overwatch 2 Season 2 Release Time: When Can You Start Playing the Update?

2:00 pm EST

7:00 pm GMT

As is usually the case with almost every video game update, those release times are subject to change. More importantly, those release times are subject to be impacted by long queue times and server issues. You won’t be disappointed if you go into this update expecting some delay due to one of those common issues. Ideally, everyone will be able to start playing the new season by tomorrow, though.

The highlight of Overwatch 2’s Season 2 update is undoubtedly the addition of the new tank hero, Ramattra. A rather unique “dual-form” hero, Ramattra has the ability to shift between a support-oriented Omnic Form and a damage-focused Nemesis Form. Early reports suggest that ability to transform gives Ramattra the versatility a great tank needs, though there are some concerns regarding the tank’s “jack of all trades, master of none” potential. We’ll see how that plays out once the update goes live.

Of course, Ramattra’s overall effectiveness may be indirectly impacted by some of Season 2’s nerfs and buffs. While the full list of balance changes has yet to be revealed, we know Sojourn is going to be nerfed while Doomfist, Mercy, Ana, and more will receive much-needed buffs. Ramattra’s role in the meta will undoubtedly be determined by how effective Overwatch 2‘s legacy heroes prove to be following the upcoming balance changes.

All of Overwatch 2‘s heroes (and players) will have to learn to navigate Season 2’s new map rotation. Not only does the Season 2 update bring a new escort map (Shambali Monastery), but it will add Rialto and Blizzard World to the standard map rotation. Furthermore, Oasis and Nepal will be reworked slightly as part of the update, while Gibraltar and Hollywood will be removed from the map rotation entirely. Needless to say, everyone is going to have to spend a little time getting used to the new maps, which should certainly make the update’s earliest days quite interesting.