Overwatch 2 Release Time: When Will the Free-to-Play Sequel Launch?

Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.

By the time you read this, Overwatch will officially be a dead game. While there is much to be said about the legacy of that game and the decision to shut its servers down for good, Blizzard hopes that conversation will be drowned out by the release of the free-to-play Overwatch 2.

Yes, after some back and forward decision-making regarding what, exactly, Overwatch 2 will be, Blizzard has decided to turn their often controversial and confusing project into the only official way to play Overwatch from now on. It remains to be seen if Overwatch 2 can recapture the magic of its predecessor’s golden age, but that conversation can’t even start until the next Overwatch is officially released. So when does that happen?

Overwatch 2 will be released for PC and all compatible consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) on October 4/5 as part of a global release schedule. That means that Overwatch players everywhere will be able to start playing the sequel at around the same time, despite the fact the game may technically be available for different players on different dates.