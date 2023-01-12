One Piece Odyssey Release Date and Time: When Will the Game be Playable?

Meanwhile, the PC release schedule for One Piece Odyssey is synced to the American launch, which is today, January 12th, at 5 pm EST/2 pm PST. Unfortunately, that timing means that gamers in the Eastern Hemisphere technically have to wait until January 13th to play the PC version. And while console-owning UTC, KST, and JST audiences are probably playing One Piece Odyssey right now, everyone in the EET, MSK, GST, AST, AEDT, and NZDT regions will have to wait until the 13th regardless of platform. That’s just how time zones work.

In case you didn’t know, One Piece Odyssey is the latest game developed by ILCA: the same studio that developed Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and also helped on titles such as Yakuza 0 and Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. Unlike the previous One Piece game, One Piece World Seeker, One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based RPG that carries shades of titles like the Trails of Cold Steel series. Also unlike most One Piece games, the publisher, Bandai Namco, is opting for the semi-worldwide release schedule referenced above.

Granted, when Bandai Namco initially announced One Piece Odyssey, the company was aiming for a 2022 release date, but as is often the case these days, that window got pushed back. Thankfully, the game is nearly here.

If you just can’t wait any longer (or want to try the game before you buy), you should know that Bandai Namco already released a demo for One Piece Odyssey, which allows fans to experience the game’s first two hours. That demo offers plenty of time to fall in love with the game’s digital rendition of the Straw Hat crew (or to realize the game isn’t for you). Furthermore, you’ll be happy to hear that your saved demo data will transfer over to the retail version of the game. Unfortunately, the One Piece Odyssey demo is only available on consoles. PC owners are marooned without any option to try before they buy.

Here’s hoping you’re as excited to play One Piece Odyssey as we are.