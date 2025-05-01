Oblivion Remaster Rescues Classic RPG From Skyrim’s Shadow

“Warts and all” is the phrase I kept thinking of when playing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Despite the game’s remake-worthy visuals, audio, and refined gameplay, it’s still the same old 2006 RPG at its core. Comically broken character builds still wander through often repetitive dungeons. Along the way, you do your best to navigate janky mechanics and a surprising number of bugs and technical issues. Developers Virtuos and Bethesda Game Studios updated, refined, and improved Oblivion, but they always stopped short of overhauling the core of that experience, warts and all.

And I love them for that. Oblivion has always been a special game to me, as it often is for those who grew up with it. Yet it’s also a game that has long struggled to shake its middle-child legacy. It’s far removed from the early Elder Scrolls games that emphasized the hardcore RPG gameplay of a different era. Yet it’s not nearly as refined a modern open-world experience as 2011’s Skyrim: a cultural juggernaut so powerful that the game’s name is often used as shorthand for the entire franchise. I’ve often had to refer to the upcoming Elder Scrolls VI as “the next Skyrim” just so people knew what I was talking about.

So perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that many seem surprised by just how good Oblivion is in 2025, especially in this updated form. It’s always been a great game, and those who began to think of it as simply Skyrim’s predecessor, or a rough draft, are sure to be surprised by its delights. The more surprising reaction has come from the growing group of players who realize that some of Oblivion’s best features were not only absent in Skyrim but have been largely absent in many major open-world RPGs released since.

Is Oblivion superior to Skyrim? I’ve argued that it is, but that’s still an argument. Skyrim features smoother combat, hand-crafted dungeons, generally better presentation (especially the voice acting), and a host of other improvements not found in any version of Oblivion. It’s exceptional as both an Elder Scrolls game and its own thing.