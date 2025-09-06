Metal Gear Solid Delta Missed the Opportunity for a Bolder Remake

Just as with the Silent Hill franchise in 2024, Konami has revived its flagship tactical espionage action video game series with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. As the title suggests, the game is a remake of 2004’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, built from the ground up for modern gaming platforms. But whereas last year’s Silent Hill 2 remake took several creative liberties while faithfully recapturing the original version of the game’s experience, Metal Gear Solid Delta is a virtually beat-for-beat repeat of its PS2 predecessor.

Though it’s fun to relive the stealthy adventures of Metal Gear Solid 3 with a modernized presentation and optimized controls, one cannot help but feel that Konami was playing it overly cautious in remaking the 2004 game. To be absolutely clear upfront, Metal Gear Solid Delta is a great game overall, but it plays like Gus Van Sant’s 1998 remake of Psycho—a virtual carbon copy without any personality of its own. Here’s a look at the merits of Metal Gear Solid Delta, as well as what could’ve been if a riskier remake was attempted instead.

Snake Eater Revisited

Make no mistake, slavish fidelity to the original source material or not, Metal Gear Solid Delta truly is a remake and not a glorified remaster, unlike Metroid Prime or Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for the Nintendo Switch. Konami completely rebuilt the game while simultaneously retaining the original story and recycling old assets, most notably much of the dialogue from the 2004 original. These changes are most noticeable with the aptly titled “New Style” control choice—which relies on smoother and more modern audience-friendly sensibilities—and fresh character models, with Revolver Ocelot being the biggest redesign.

But the level of straight up replication from MGS3 is astonishing, and made all the more apparent after Konami remastered and re-released the original 2004 game as part of its Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 in 2023. Cutscenes feature matching choreography, right down to the same camera placements and slow motion flourishes that creator Hideo Kojima implemented in 2004. The updated graphical presentation is gorgeous and highly detailed while effectively evoking the visual presentation of the original game. The classic control scheme is also still available for those who don’t want to play Snake Eater like Metal Gear Solid V. But either way, it all feels overly familiar, especially for those (like me) who prepped for Delta by replaying the original Snake Eater.