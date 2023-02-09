Hogwarts Legacy Release Time: When Will the Game Be Playable For PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC?

Hogwarts Legacy is based on the Wizarding World universe created by J.K. Rowling. You can read more about Rowling’s history of transphobic remarks as well as find resources to support LGBTQ organizations here.

The train to Hogwarts has almost pulled into Platform 9 3/4, but some people are confused about when they are supposed to board. Thankfully, the publishers have provided a handy guide to help anxious players make sense of their tickets (and the game’s bizarre release schedule).

Because of certain business decisions, the current-gen versions of Hogwarts Legacy will essentially ship with two distinct release dates. Everyone who buys the game physically or pre-orders the standard version will get to play on February 10, whereas anyone who purchases the Deluxe Edition will get to play 72 hours early. But when can gamers actually start on those days? You won’t need Professor Trelawney to figure it out.

According to the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account, the different ports are tied to different release clocks. The console versions will launch at midnight in each respective time zone, with the exception of PST. PST gamers will get to play Hogwarts Legacy at 9 pm on February 9th (the lucky muggles). Meanwhile, the PC version will launch globally at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. As for Early Access release times, those are a case of “second verse, same as the first.” Anyone who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition on Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 can start playing at midnight, February 7, in their timezones (again except for PST, who still get to start at 9 pm the day before), while PC owners will all start at 10 am PST/1 pm EST.