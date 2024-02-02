Every Hideo Kojima Game in Development: Death Stranding 2, OD, and More
Death Stranding 2 isn't the only game Hideo Kojima is working on right now. Here's a quick breakdown of all the upcoming titles from Kojima Productions.
No one is doing it quite like video game auteur Hideo Kojima. Boasting massive budgets and even bigger ideas for interactive experiences we’ve never seen before, the famed game developer has more than just Death Stranding 2 on the docket. Here’s a quick breakdown of all the upcoming Kojima Productions titles for PlayStation and Xbox, including release dates and trailers where available!
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) reached the Beach at the end of Death Stranding and learned the truth not only about his BB Lou but his own origin. Cutting ties with the UCA to live a life off the grid with Lou, Sam’s journey across post-apocalyptic America was over. But the rest of the world is still waiting to be reconnected, according to the trailers for the highly-anticipated sequel, and it’ll be up to Sam to make the long trip through the dangerous wastelands beyond the UCA.
Sam is once again working with Fragile (Lea Seydoux) and Deadman (Guillermo del Toro) but also has a few new allies, including one played by Mad Max director George Miller. There’s also a talking puppet (Fatih Akin) strapped to Sam’s leg for some reason. Elle Fanning has been cast as an unnamed character who some fans have speculated is actually a grown up Lou. Another character who is definitely back is Higgs, this time as a guitar-playing mad man who looks a bit like the Joker and is obsessed with getting revenge on Sam and Fragile for what happened to him in the first game. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach looks like it’ll be quite the trip.
Release Date: 2025
OD
Hideo Kojima’s P.T. demo for his canceled Silent Hills game remains one of the best horror experiences of the modern era, so it always felt like a matter of time before he went back to the genre. His next foray into horror is the enigmatic OD, which he wrote with director Jordan Peele. The game stars Sophia Lillis (It), Hunter Schafer (Euphoria), and Udo Kier (Blade) and will “explore the concept of testing your fear threshold, and what it means to OD on fear.”
The game, which is being developed in collaboration with Xbox and their cloud gaming technology, was announced at The Game Awards in 2023 with an incredibly creepy trailer in which Lillis, Schafer, and Kier take turns reading a nonsensical passage about a purple dinosaur eating a fox, a crab, and a whale before it starts “vending and quacking.” The video then cuts back to a distressed Lillis, who shrieks as a door opens in front of her. Whatever this game is, it looks unlike anything we’ve seen before. We’d expect nothing more from this master.
Release Date: TBD
PHYSINT
The sheer amount of “Kojima is secretly working on a new Metal Gear Solid game” rumors that hit the internet every year have finally brought us to this. Kojima Productions is working on a brand-new IP tentatively titled “Physint” exclusively for PlayStation. It’s a “next-generation” action-espionage interactive experience that the creator said will “blur the boundaries between film and games.” Kojima said that the return to the genre he is best known for will be “the culmination” of his 40 years of work as a game developer.
But you won’t see this title any time soon. Kojima confirmed that development on “Physint” will start in earnest only once work on Death Stranding 2 is complete. The fact that he called it a “next generation” experience could mean this title won’t even hit the PS5 at all but instead make its debut on the PlayStation 6. When it does arrive, Kojima promised a game that is a movie at the same time “in terms of look, story, theme, cast, acting, fashion, and sound.” Very intriguing!
Release Date: TBD