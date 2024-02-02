Every Hideo Kojima Game in Development: Death Stranding 2, OD, and More

No one is doing it quite like video game auteur Hideo Kojima. Boasting massive budgets and even bigger ideas for interactive experiences we’ve never seen before, the famed game developer has more than just Death Stranding 2 on the docket. Here’s a quick breakdown of all the upcoming Kojima Productions titles for PlayStation and Xbox, including release dates and trailers where available!

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) reached the Beach at the end of Death Stranding and learned the truth not only about his BB Lou but his own origin. Cutting ties with the UCA to live a life off the grid with Lou, Sam’s journey across post-apocalyptic America was over. But the rest of the world is still waiting to be reconnected, according to the trailers for the highly-anticipated sequel, and it’ll be up to Sam to make the long trip through the dangerous wastelands beyond the UCA.

Sam is once again working with Fragile (Lea Seydoux) and Deadman (Guillermo del Toro) but also has a few new allies, including one played by Mad Max director George Miller. There’s also a talking puppet (Fatih Akin) strapped to Sam’s leg for some reason. Elle Fanning has been cast as an unnamed character who some fans have speculated is actually a grown up Lou. Another character who is definitely back is Higgs, this time as a guitar-playing mad man who looks a bit like the Joker and is obsessed with getting revenge on Sam and Fragile for what happened to him in the first game. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach looks like it’ll be quite the trip.

Release Date: 2025