GTA 6 Gameplay Looks Surprisingly Similar to Red Dead Redemption 2

We recently reported on the GTA 6 gameplay leaks that rocked the gaming world. Since then, Rockstar has confirmed that those leaks are legitimate. While Rockstar is obviously disappointed by this entire situation (to say the least), their official statement on the matter indicates that this leak will not disrupt their current development timelines.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

There is a lot to say about this situation, but Rockstar mentions one of the most important things we should all keep in mind. These leaks may be legitimate, but they represent early footage of an in-development version of GTA 6. Not only does that mean that it’s impossible to properly judge the final game at this time, but many of the things we “know” about the game today could change tomorrow. That obviously makes it difficult to judge GTA 6 based on these leaks alone. While some elements of the game appear to be set in stone at this point, the most we can responsibly do is talk about the creative direction that GTA 6 is trending in based on what we learned from these leaks. As we previously noted, we will also not be directly sharing that leaked footage for many obvious reasons.

However, one of the most interesting things we can gather from these leaks so far is the fact that several notable GTA 6 gameplay elements look a little closer to Red Dead Redemption 2 than GTA 5.

Some of GTA 6‘s RDR 2-like gameplay elements are obvious in the leaked footage. For instance, characters seem to interact with their environments a little more realistically than we’ve seen in some previous GTA games. Specifically, some fans have pointed out the fact that characters “bump” into environments similar to how characters interact with objects in RDR 2. There are significantly fewer pre-set animations for certain interactions, but it does seem that you are able to interact with a wider variety of objects in the game more dynamically than we’ve interacted with objects in previous GTA games.