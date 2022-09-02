G.I. JOE’s COBRA Is Slithering into Gunship Battle: Total Warfare

Crossovers are a popular event in any video game. Introducing characters and gear from fan-favorite franchises into an established game is a great way to keep things fresh and the playerbase engaged, especially when the crossover features more than just a few rewards. The best crossover events feel like they’re seamlessly adding to the core experience with new adventures and things to see.

Case in point, game developer JOYCITY is teaming up with Hasbro to bring characters from the legendary multimedia titan G.I. JOE to the popular mobile game Gunship Battle: Total Warfare. The game tells the story of a naval captain (i.e., the player) trying to stop the terrorist group known as the New World Armada from obtaining nuclear weapons and kickstarting World War III. What better allies could gamers ask for than a crack team of soldiers with anti-terrorist experience like G.I. JOE?

Just one problem: those aren’t the allies players will receive during this crossover event. In a plot twist that is sure to shake the foundation of the game, players will have to instead team up with the villainous COBRA. What could possibly go wrong?

Check out the announcement trailer below: