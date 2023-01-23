Forspoken Review Roundup: Is This Square Enix’s Next Hit RPG Franchise?

Square Enix’s Forspoken is certainly one of the biggest new releases of 2023 so far, but its road to release has been a bit rocky. Not only did many previews (including our own) point out some of the game’s notable early issues, but full reviews of the game have been embargoed until the day before its release, and many outlets have reported that they did not receive an early review code. As we are one of those outlets, we’re instead bringing you a roundup of some of the notable Forspoken reviews so far.

At the moment, it seems safe to say that reviews of Forspoken are mixed and trending towards slightly negative. You won’t have to look hard to find praise for the game, though much of that praise is tempered by the reality of some of Forspoken‘s shortcomings. Other outlets were much more concerned with those shortcomings.

At the time of this writing, Forspoken has a 68 Metacritic score and a 69 OpenCritic score. Those scores are going to change one way or the other as more reviews come out, but here’s a look at what some early reviewers are saying about the title.

Michael Damiani, Easy Allies: