Fanatical Launch Incredible Steam and VR Bundles

Killer Bundle 26

The Killer Bundle still remains one of the most beloved bundles we offer! We’re up to the 26th one already. Not only will you be taking a whopping 24 games home with you, but you’ll also find some amazing quality among them: from Dead Island Definitive Edition, Dishonored, and The Ascent to smaller but still beloved titles like Oddworld, Rain World, and Roki — they’re phenomenal!

Add 24 games, with a total worth of $367, for just $20! Get each game for just about $1 each and play through plenty of titles with lots to love, either on your PC through Steam or even on the Steam Deck. The bundle features seven Steam Deck-verified titles and 11 playable ones for you to enjoy on the handheld.

Play on the GO Premium Edition

If you’re looking for something to play on your Steam Deck, we’ve got the perfect bundle for you! With our Play on the GO Premium Edition bundle, you’ll be able to snag up to five whole games for just $14.99, and the titles available really are premium!

There are all sorts of genres to choose from, too. Whether you want a bloody adventure or a cute and relaxing time, we’ve got you covered. From gory FPS games like DOOM and Wolfenstein — both New Order and Old Blood — to charming, colourful, and cute titles like Haven Park and Patch Quest.

Dollar Collection

If you’re looking for something with less commitment, we’ve also got some options for just that! With the Dollar Collections, not only will you get fantastic titles for a mere $1, but you’ll get them by packs of two or more.

Among the ones we have right now, you can find the Valfaris and Slain: Back From Hell pack, Uncertain 1 and 2 pack, the Town of Light and Apparition double pack, and — if you’re feeling hungry for more — you can even pick up our Juicy Jewels bundle, which gives you 10 whole games for just $1!