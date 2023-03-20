Elden Ring Developers Reveal Which Boss Has Killed The Most Players

Elden Ring turned one-year-old last month. To celebrate, Bandai Namco teased DLC which may or may not revolve around one of the most important characters in Elden Ring lore, Miquella. Looks like Bandai Namco is still celebrating because it recently provided an infographic that broke down all the deaths players have suffered at the hands of bosses. Last year, we provided a list of who we thought were the game’s hardest bosses, but now we have data that confirms which boss was responsible for more player deaths than any other.

According to that infographic, Elden Ring’s players have attempted to defeat the game’s many bosses a whopping 5.9 billion times. Malenia, Blade of Miquella ate up an astonishing 329 million of those attempts, making her Elden Ring’s objectively deadliest boss. If we’re being honest, this revelation isn’t that surprising since Malenia is an endgame super boss, which makes her difficult by definition. Moreover, she has the enviable ability to heal herself with every strike even if blocked, which undoubtedly added to her body count.

Don’t just assume that all of Elden Ring‘s endgame bosses are its deadliest bosses, though. In fact, the split is quite even. After all, the second and third deadliest bosses in the game are Margit The Fell Omen (281 million attempts) and Limgrave Tree Sentinel (277 million attempts), and those are two of the earliest bosses most Elden Ring players will encounter. Of course, the fourth-place boss (Radagon of the Golden Order, 148 million attempts) is the final boss in the game, and the fifth-place boss (Starscourge Radahn, 139 million attempts) is a mid-game progress hurdle, so the difficulty distribution is fairly even across the game in terms of boss fights.

Of course, Margit and the Tree Sentinel’s presence probably shouldn’t be too surprising. Many have said that Margit is one of the toughest first (non-avoidable) bosses in Soulsborne history, and Tree Sentinel’s place just goes to show you how many players probably approached him right after the game tutorial only to realize their mistake right before getting bodied.