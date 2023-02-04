Why Dragon Quest Has Always Been So Much More Popular in Japan

Buried on YouTube is a grainy video of a Japanese news broadcast. Even if you don’t speak Japanese, the footage is clear enough. It’s February 1988, and throngs of people are lining up for the new Famicom video game, Dragon Quest III. A man with a loudspeaker keeps one line orderly as it twines past trees and storefronts. Frantic shopgirls unbox dozens of copies. A nearby scramble crossing is jam-packed. It’s a video game launch so massive that it spawned a wild urban legend that used to pop up on old GameFAQs forums and schoolyards: The Japanese government had to step in and write a law mandating that future Dragon Quest games could only be released on the weekend to avoid civil disruption.

It turns out there’s no such law on the books. However, it is true that Enix was so concerned about the reports of school absenteeism and other issues that they would shift all future Dragon Quest release dates to the weekend. It’s a phenomenon the likes of which we’ve rarely seen in the West. Not even new Pokémon games ever caused that kind of upset among players in America. Yet, despite being a society-shaping phenomenon in Japan, the Dragon Quest franchise would never hit those kinds of sales numbers or reach anywhere near that level of popularity outside of its home country.

Figuring out why arguably the greatest JRPG franchise in history remains something of a black sheep elsewhere comes down to three reliable but annoying factors: Timing, marketing, and sexiness. Here’s how it happened.

Start the battle music

Compared to Final Fantasy (its closest historical counterpart), Dragon Quest was first out of the gate in both Japan and America where it was released in 1986 and 1989, respectively. The JRPG that formed the template for decades of games to come made a heroic effort to woo uncertain Western gamers. Dragon Quest publisher Enix even partnered with Nintendo Power magazine to give away free copies of Dragon Warrior (as it was rebranded for North American gamers). The developers even went to the trouble of streamlining the game’s save system into something more user-friendly than the original password states.