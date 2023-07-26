Diablo 4 Season 1: Best Barbarian Build For Leveling

That brings us to Walking Arsenal. This often overlooked Key Passive ability grants a universal damage bonus when you swap between your various weapons. Not only does that buff feed into what we’re already trying to do with Iron Maelstrom, but it encourages us to take powerful weapon swap-based Legendary Aspects like Earthstriker’s Aspect and Aspect of Tempering Blows.

How are we triggering those weapon swap effects, you ask? Well, most Barbarian builds don’t have to worry about this, but you can actually assign weapon types to many of your attack skills via the Skill Assignment menu. In this case, Flay is our Dual-Wield attack, Rend is our Two-Handed Slashing Attack, and Death Blow is our Bludgeoning ability.

So the basic rotation for this build is to start with Flay, attack packs of enemies with Rend, and then finish those weakened enemies with Death Blow. If Death Blow kills an enemy, it resets that ability’s cooldown and allows you to keep your weapon swap rotation going for as long as you’d like. Though you eventually want to find the Legendary Aspect that grants Death Blow an additional base charge, a little practice makes it relatively easy to keep it active 90% of the time. By doing so, you’re not only maintaining the Walking Arsenal damage buff but ensuring that you can use Iron Maelstrom a couple of times every minute.

Why Flay and Rend? Well, it’s mostly because Bleed effects tend to be very powerful for leveling Barbarians. Those Bleed effects also enable some additional Legendary Aspects synergies that enhance our survivability and overall damage output. Lunging Strike and Hammer of the Ancients (or possibly Upheaval) offer an interesting alternative to that package, but I find that Bleed is too good to ignore in the early parts of the game.

We should also talk about Thorns. While Thorns can be a little gimmicky from time to time, they really do offer a lot of free damage during the leveling process. If you’d prefer to roll without them, though, you can instead spend those Thorn points on weapon swap Passives, or even the Ultimate Tree Passives that add enhancements to different weapon types.

I’m also going with two Shout abilities with this build for the simple reason that Shouts are absurdly powerful. Challenging Shout is the obvious choice for any Thorns package, though you can replace it with War Cry if you’d rather not bother with Thorns. You can also replace Rallying Cry with War Cry, though I found that Rallying Cry’s Unstoppable effect was simply too good to pass up in the early parts of the game.