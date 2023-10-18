Diablo 4: How to Equip and Use Vampiric Powers

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood recently launched, just in time for Halloween. This time, the season revolves around everything vampires. Players can fight new, vampiric enemies and also channel some of their powers to gain an advantage in battle. This new season lets you fight fire with fire, but only if you figure out how to use these new abilities.

Before you can even start unleashing vampiric powers on your foes, you have to progress a bit through the season’s story quest chain, specifically up to “The Hunter’s Chase” (the mission where you investigate the Magistrate’s blood shrine in Ken Bardu). Once you have a vampiric ability, simply open your character sheet (“C” key on PC), and select the new tab labeled “Vampiric Powers” (it should be next to the Equipment tab). Then select a power, drag it into the “Sanguine Circle” in the Vampiric Powers tab, and slot it in. You can have up to five powers active at a time, and you can switch them out any time you want, but unless you have the correct armor, they won’t do you any good.

At the center of the Sanguine Circle, you will see the words “Vampiric Powers,” “Active” and “Inactive.” The numbers next to the latter two tell you how many abilities are, well, active and how many aren’t.

You see, each vampiric power is connected to the Season of Blood’s new mechanic: Pacts. These are a stat/resource unique to the season and come in Ferocity (the spiked cap), Divinity (the grail), and Eternity (the skull), and each piece of armor has combinations of Pacts. The rarer the item, the more Pacts it can have, but like other loot stats, these are primarily random. You can add Pacts onto an item with special Pact consumables that drop from enemies, and if you want to get rid of an item’s Pacts, you need another consumable, Cleansing Acid.