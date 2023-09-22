Cyberpunk 2077 2.0: How to Respec Your Character

Playing Cyberpunk 2077’s Update 2.0 is like playing a brand-new game. The patch reworks combat, equipment, and skills to the point where they are almost unrecognizable. On one hand, these changes give the game a brand new lease on life. On the other hand, it means all your previous stat and perk builds are absolutely useless. While you can restart your Night City adventure from scratch, it’s much easier to just respec.

Technically, Cyberpunk 2077 has two kinds of character respecs: a Perk respec and an attribute respec. The former lets you refund Perk points and use them to acquire other abilities, while the latter resets your stats to the baseline and lets you redistribute them as you see fit.

To respec Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, simply bring up the game’s menu screen, navigate to the “Character” tab, and select an attribute. Next, hover the cursor over the perk you want to refund and hit the button on the tooltip next to the word “Refund” (e.g., “Y” on the Xbox Series X’s controller and the middle mouse button on PC).

Nine times out of ten, that’s all you need to do, but if you invested some points into side Perks, you can’t refund the main perk until you’ve deselected the side Perk. For instance, if you have Data Recycler and Hack Queue unlocked, you can’t refund Hack Queue until you get rid of Data Recycler. Moreover, if any perks unlock a Cyberware slot or a specific type of Cyberware, you can’t refund the perk until you unequip its linked item.