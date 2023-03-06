Counter-Strike 2 Rumors Heat Up Ahead of Reported Release Date

Despite being released way back in 2012 (and still suffering from numerous bugs that have yet to be fixed), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive remains Steam’s most popular title. However, recent rumors suggest that Global Offensive could soon be usurped by the release of the long-awaited project simply known as Counter-Strike 2.

Rumors of a potential Counter-Strike sequel have been around for years, but those rumors heated up recently thanks to a series of discoveries by data miners and journalists. Actually, some of those investigations started back in September 2022 when the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Twitter account’s banner was changed to just “Counter-Strike.” Several days ago, the banner was changed yet again to make the text yellow. These alterations stirred loose rumors, but recent (and far more substantial) developments have convinced fans that a sequel is indeed almost here.

On March 1st, Twitter user Gabe Follower 2 stead that they were combing through the latest NVIDIA drivers when they found files for the unreleased apps “csgos2.exe” and “cs2.exe.” Those files presumably belonged to the game profile for Counter-Strike 2. Twitter user Aquarius corroborated this discovery when they discovered that profile in their NVIDIA Control Panel. In response to those discovered, unnamed sources purportedly contacted esports journalist Richard Lewis (arguably the most reliable source for all things Counter-Strike aide from Valve) to tell him that the game is, in his own words, “very real” and “right around the corner.”

According to Lewis’ sources, “Counter-Strike 2” (which is supposed to be both the working and final release title) has been in development for a while and will release in beta sometime in March or possibly as late as April 1st (make your own April Fool’s Day joke if you want). Moreover, these unnamed sources claimed that an “unnamed group of players” had already tested Counter-Strike 2. Valve reportedly even flew them out to the company’s Seattle headquarters to do so. Swanky.