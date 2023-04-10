Resident Evil 4: Ada Wong Actress Responds to Fan Harassment and Review Bombing

Many fans and critics agree that Resident Evil 4 Remake is a nearly perfect game. The remake improves the original’s controls and mechanics, and, unlike its enjoyably campy source material, Resident Evil 4 Remake is also pretty scary. However, some gamers are displeased with one of the title’s voice actors, and they’ve decided to take it out on her in some despicable ways.

Small spoiler alert: Resident Evil 4 Remake still includes the Resident Evil franchise’s femme fatale of mystery Ada Wong. This time, though, she has traded in her cocktail dress for something more suited to sneaking around a village infested with parasite-infested zombies. Ada Wong is also played by another voice actress. Actually, not counting spin-offs and cameos, Ada Wong is on her fourth actress. Originally, Sally Cahill played Ada Wong, but Courtenay Taylor replaced her for Resident Evil 6. When Capcom remade Resident Evil 2, Jolene Anderson was cast as Ada. However, while that game’s Leon Kennedy actor, Nick Apostolides, returned for Resident Evil 4 Remake, Anderson did not. Lily Gao takes over voice acting duties for Ada in that game.

Gao’s resume is quite substantial. She previously played characters such as Evelyn Chu in The Handmaid’s Tale and Vanessa in Slip. In fact, nobody can say Gao lacks experience in the Resident Evil IP since she previously played Ada in the live-action film Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City. Regardless, it seems that some gamers do not like her performance in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Plenty of comments called Gao bored and amateurish in the game, while others accused her of not being sultry enough (whatever that means). Some critics even called her performance a low point of the experience. Unfortunately, some fans’ responses to her performance were also clearly racially motivated or otherwise meant to attack Gao personally in hateful ways. We won’t repeat them here for obvious reasons.

Most dissenters simply left comments on sites such as Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube. Others, though, took to Metacritic to review bomb the game. Sadly, a not insignificant number of people also visited Gao’s Instagram page and personally harassed her over their criticisms. The backlash was so severe that Gao previously deleted 99% of her Instagram account.