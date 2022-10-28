Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: How to Unlock Every Gun

Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has 51 weapons, and more will likely be added to the game via future updates. Just because the game has over 50 ways to kill opponents, though, doesn’t mean players can use all of those guns right out of the gate.

If you visit the Gunsmith tab in the Multiplayer Loadout menu as soon as you hop into Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer mode, you’ll will find that there are only a few weapons at your disposal. Those include the M4 assault rifle, the VEL 46 SMG, and the MCPR-300 sniper rifle. That selection is paltry compared to the game’s full arsenal, and players will initially need to tolerate that scant selection until they play the game a bit and eventually get to the good stuff.

In order to unlock every gun (and most other items) in Modern Warfare 2, players first need to level up. For some weapons, such as the TAQ-56 assault rifle and the Lockwood 300 shotgun, that level-up process applies to a player’s account rank (Ranks 19 and 36 for these weapons, respectively). Just keep entering matches as normal and you will reach those milestones. In order to actually know which ranks unlock which guns, though, you have to scroll over your firearm of choice while in the Gunsmith menu. There, the game will list the answer to most of your “how to unlock” questions underneath the weapon’s name and description. Many of the game’s guns can be unlocked by completing the prerequisites listed in that area.