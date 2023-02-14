Boyfriend Dungeon, Dialtown, and the Dating Simulators That Let You Kiss Inanimate Objects

Dialtown follows the typical dating simulator formula of presenting players with a set number of romanceable characters, having them make choices, and selecting different dialogue options to affect the final outcome of the story. In addition to each phone’s specific personality traits, however, it’s the Blackadder-esque humor and the overall surrealist vibe that offers up a zanier dating experience than is traditional. “Dating, and hell, life itself, can be surreal sometimes,” posits Dogman. “Finding unique ways to convey that surrealness can be a great way to set your story apart from [those] that don’t tap into the mundane eccentricities of life.”

Another dating sim unafraid to combine life’s mundanity with an oddball take on love’s pursuit is the aptly-titled Boyfriend Dungeon. Combining the romancing with the gameplay of a conventional top-down dungeon crawler, it’s a refreshing take that quite literally lets you date your weapons, in between all the hack-and-slashing. If you’ve ever looked at a dagger and thought “Phwoar. I’d love to take that to a restaurant and get to know it on an emotional level,” then this is the game for you.

Boyfriend Dungeon caused quite a stir upon release for its portrayal of Eric, a stalker-ish character that ignores your advances in a potential rumination on how dangerous dating can be. “I wasn’t trying to be edgy or tackle any particular issue,” reveals director Tanya X. Short. “I just wanted a well-written antagonist that felt like a real person with real flaws. He also does cartoon villainy (kidnapping, mad doctoring, the usual), but part of a real antagonist is that they make you feel uncomfortable.” Regardless of how far removed from reality a dating sim is, certain players can’t help but be deeply invested. “Some people say defeating him was cathartic, which is a huge compliment.”

For as far-fetched as dating your weapons appears, Short believes there must be familiar elements players can recognize. Otherwise, these usually inanimate objects would be tough to connect with. “Initially, I had planned to make the whole thing happen in a traditional fantasy world, partially to escape the various traumas associated with modern dating,” she says. “But we actually had to move it to be more contemporary for the dating and writing to still be relatable, and it felt like normal date places (cafes, restaurants, gyms) was the best way.”

As well as being informed by the type of weapon they are, the team at Kitfox Games had to think carefully – as any studio making a dating sim should – about how to differentiate between each romanceable character. You don’t want them to appear too similar, and it starts by ensuring a good degree of visual variety. “They shouldn’t look samey,” Short makes clear. “Each should make you think, ‘Ooh, what’s THAT person about?’”. Following this, it’s important that players are never bored by suitors. Luckily, similar to Dialtown, Short ensured this was never the case in Boyfriend Dungeon thanks to some snappy writing. “Respecting the player’s time results in a more memorable experience, so I try to keep things moving at a quick pace.”

Relatability aside, a fear of the fantastical hasn’t prevented Beautiful Glitch’s Monster Prom series from growing. Initially set at a high school where Frankenstein’s monster and werewolf-style figures are all romanceable, 2018’s first game saw you try to find a date before the titular event, but the concept has since expanded—first to a camp in Monster Prom 2 and then a road trip in Monster Prom 3. By constantly changing the setting, the studio has kept this world of fantastical creatures fresh.