Best WoW Season of Discovery DPS: Every Class Ranked Best to Worst

Speaking of Season of Discovery beneficiaries, Feral Druids suddenly find themselves in a rather desirable position. I worry that I’m overrating them just slightly, but their Rune kit is just absurd. Wild Strikes is not only the only Windfury option that will be available at this stage, but it’s likely the only Windfury option that will be available to Alliance players in Season of Discovery (pending further updates). That alone makes them desirable in groups, but Runes like Lacerate, Mangle, and Savage Roar should give Fearal Druids the single-target buffs they need to feel more powerful than usual this early on.

Rogues are in a strange spot at this point. Ignoring the “Tank Rogue” options for a moment, Rogues clearly received quite a few Runes that benefit their early DPS output. In fact, abilities like Saber Slash, Mutilate, and Deadly Brew look to be some of the most powerful melee DPS Runes available so far. Unfortunately, Rogues still suffer from some practical problems at this point in the game. Namely, they remain a weapon and gear-dependant class that simply won’t have access to top-end gear so early on. Crucially, it may also be awkward to build a Rogue at this early point in the game given how many skills they won’t be able to access by Level 25. Assassination Rogues should be viable at this point in the game, but I don’t think they’ll do much more than respectable single-target damage.

Warriors are in a somewhat similar position. Fortunately, leveling a Warrior to 25 will be much more enjoyable and efficient thanks to Runes like Blood Frenzy, Flagellation, Warbringer, Quick Strike, and Endless Rage. Those Runes grant Warriors the direct damage and resource generation options they simply didn’t have access to at this stage. Unfortunately, a Level 25 Warrior is still a Level 25 Warrior in a lot of ways. They’re gear-dependent, they’re missing some valuable skills, their Hit ratings limit their equipment/build options, and they offer almost nothing in the way of true AOE attacks. They are going to be a tough DPS sell in the most efficient groups, and their leveling options will still be subpar.

Finally, I feel comfortable ranking Shamans, Shadow Priests, and Balance Druids at the bottom of this list due to variations of the same basic issue: mana efficiency vs. damage output. To be clear, Shamans will almost certainly be able to deal the most raw damage out of all of those classes thanks to some absurdly powerful new Runes they’ve been granted. Unfortunately, those Runes do not address their existing mana issues nor do they make up for the significant number of tools (including Windfury Totem) that Shamans will not have access to at Level 25. Sadly, Enhancement Shamans also didn’t get a lot of love in this update, so Shaman players who aren’t trying to tank will largely need to rely on a strangely familiar bag of tricks.

Since many of Priest’s best Runes are healing and support-focused, Shadow Priest players will still need to endure an uphill battle to Level 25. Twisted Faith, Void Plague, and Mind Sear make Shadow Priests better than ever in the early game, but those abilities just aren’t enough to elevate them over Warlocks and Mages as casting DPS options in group content. Leveling a Shadow Priest should be more efficient than leveling a Shaman, but at least Shamans may accidentally top a DPS chart from time to time despite their Mana issues.

Finally, Balance Druids simply don’t feel like a viable option right now. New Runes Wrath and Starsurge immediately elevate Balance Druid’s early game power, but they are just not good enough to rescue a class that has never really been truly viable at this early point in the game. Keep an eye on them in the future, though.