Best PC Games Releasing in June 2023 on Fanatical

This article is brought to you by Fanatical.

With May left behind, whether you fought off vampires or spent your time in Hyrule, it’s time to start looking at all of the June releases coming out! Here are the six PC games coming to Fanatical this month with some great preorder discounts.

Street Fighter VI

The latest entry to the beloved Street Fighter series — Street Fighter 6 — is coming out very soon. This time around, players can look forward to redesigns, new control types, and even real-time commentary to keep the hype turned up to high during the fights. And for newcomers that might be on the fence, there’s even a demo available.

Additionally, you’ll be able to create your very own avatar this time around, which you take with you whether you want to jump into the single-player story mode or play against others in some classic arcade-style games. So get your fists ready to learn from the Masters, perfect your technique, and visit the Battle Hub, where you can meet up with all the other Street Fighter fans.