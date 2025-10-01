The Dire Wolf’s Future: What De-Extinction Looks Like Years from Now

When we meet with James, it’s only been a handful of years, but what might feel like a lifetime, since he joined Colossal near its founding in 2021. As with most people, the zoological expert was initially bemused by the concept of de-extinction, wherein a biotech company would use gene-editing and CRISPR technology to revive long lost species that would serve some beneficial role to long-damaged ecosystems. But it’s funny how quickly that can change.

“I said ‘what are you talking about? This is a ridiculous idea,’” James recalls with a grin when he thinks back on the first time he heard about billionaire entrepreneur Ben Lamm and renowned geneticist George Church’s hopes for bringing back the woolly mammoth. Yet a curious thing about the recent breakthroughs in de-extinction is how quickly something that sounded like science fiction a day ago is treated like scientific fact tomorrow. For James, that occurred after his first meeting with Lamm where they swiftly moved past the incredulity of can we do this? to the cold gravity of how we should do this.

“My questions and my critiques were all around ‘but then what?’” says James. “How do you take care of it? How do you get it in the wild? How do you build the networks of people, the government regulatory pathways, the social science needed in order to rewild an animal?”

A year after the birth of the dire wolves now named Romulus and Remus, the prudence of those bigger questions are coming into view of the public as well.

‘It’ll Take Generations’

One of the most surprising things about raising dire wolves for the first time in a dozen millennia, give or take, is how quickly they are growing, even under the watchful eye of James and a team of around the clock specialists at an undisclosed location. A year ago, the eldest pups of the Colossal wolf pack were nursing with their mothers before being switched to a milk replacer formula (the first female, Khaleesi, wasn’t born until 2025). However, the original plan James and company drew up for the pair was partially based on gray wolves in captivity. This soon proved inefficient.

“We started introducing small ground meat, and we got them onto what typical zoo animals would eat, which tends to be a prepared diet of dry kibble and some ground meats,” explains James. “But these guys made it pretty evident that they wanted to chew on stuff, and they wanted to tear stuff. So then it was like, ‘Oh we need whole prey. You gotta bring in some whole prey.’ So here’s a rabbit, here’s a whole chicken. Here’s a quarter of a deer; here’s a half deer; here’s a whole deer. Now they’re eating full carcasses, and they sort of gorge and fast and gorge and fast.”