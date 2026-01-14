The Perfect Parfait Blends Whipped Cream, Granola, and Comedy

This article is presented in partnership with The Perfect Parfait and appears in the new issue of DEN OF GEEK magazine. You can read all of our magazine stories here.

When I arrived to interview host Hunter Cope about his comedy series The Perfect Parfait, I expected a few things: a peek into his disarmingly playful interview style, an explanation for why he built an entire show around a breakfast food people mostly eat at the airport, and a sense of how his “deliciously layered interview show” has already drawn A-list guests like Dave Franco, Nicholas Braun, Tim Heidecker, Armchair Expert’s Monica Padman, and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser.

What I didn’t expect was to make love that day… to myself.

At the center of The Perfect Parfait is Hunter Cope, a writer and performer who’s been hashing it out in Hollywood for 15 years. He’s wearing a burnt-orange suit over a rumpled Hawaiian shirt, exuding the confidence of a man building one of the strangest shows on the internet — one where he serves celebrity guests parfaits inspired by their personas and asks them questions like “What’s your stance on analingus?” and “Do you ever feel guilty for having so much when so many have so little?”