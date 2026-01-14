The Perfect Parfait Blends Whipped Cream, Granola, and Comedy
The Perfect Parfait host Hunter Cope interviews the only person brave enough to ask comedians about their yogurt preferences...himself.
When I arrived to interview host Hunter Cope about his comedy series The Perfect Parfait, I expected a few things: a peek into his disarmingly playful interview style, an explanation for why he built an entire show around a breakfast food people mostly eat at the airport, and a sense of how his “deliciously layered interview show” has already drawn A-list guests like Dave Franco, Nicholas Braun, Tim Heidecker, Armchair Expert’s Monica Padman, and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser.
What I didn’t expect was to make love that day… to myself.
At the center of The Perfect Parfait is Hunter Cope, a writer and performer who’s been hashing it out in Hollywood for 15 years. He’s wearing a burnt-orange suit over a rumpled Hawaiian shirt, exuding the confidence of a man building one of the strangest shows on the internet — one where he serves celebrity guests parfaits inspired by their personas and asks them questions like “What’s your stance on analingus?” and “Do you ever feel guilty for having so much when so many have so little?”
Across from him sits… me. Also Hunter Cope.
But this Hunter is different. Crisp white button-down. Reporter’s notebook. A serious fucking journalist here to write a serious fucking profile. As we stare at each other, it’s clear there’s something between us: admiration? tension? rivalry? No. Something more primal. The only word for it is “a gooey-ness.” A gooey-ness reminiscent of men’s cum. (Sorry. There was literally no other metaphor available.) Welcome to the only Hollywood profile bold enough to ask: What happens when you look in the mirror… and the mirror winks back?
HUNTER: Hunter, thank you for taking the time to do this. You look radiant.
HUNTER: Thank you. All the yogurt I eat is an incredible probiotic. My gut is absolutely snatched.
HUNTER: Love that you used the word snatched. You seem very young and cool.
HUNTER: I am! Should we talk about the show or keep going on about how I’m so young and cool and definitely not an almost 40-year-old man who is making his own YouTube show in the narcissistic pursuit of relevance?
HUNTER: Yes! Let’s talk The Perfect Parfait! Why center a whole show around parfaits?
HUNTER: I’ve always loved parfaits. They’re just funny! And they’re layered — like a good interview, which, of course, presents a solid metaphor for the show.
HUNTER: And how exactly did this show come to be?
HUNTER: During the Writers’ Strike of 2023, I felt frustrated. I wanted to make something! I reached out to my buddies Danny Simmons and Joe Angelo Menconi to shoot a lo-fi digital series. The concept was simple: review parfaits around LA like Anthony Bourdain. Danny and Joe immediately went, “Maybe there’s more here… what if we get celebrity guests? A band leader? Sketches?” We just kept following the fun.
HUNTER: In Season One, you have guests like Dave Franco and Paul Walter Hauser — how did you get talent of that caliber to show up and eat yogurt?
HUNTER: Honestly? Friendship. I’ve been knocking around Hollywood for years and made a lot of friends along the way. Season One was almost entirely buddies.
HUNTER: And Season Two?
HUNTER: Season Two is almost entirely non-buddies. We did a ton of reaching out and landed an incredible lineup: Morgan Jay, Steph Tolev, David Wain, Reggie Watts, Jimmy Tatro, EDM trailblazer Alison Wonderland. We also added musical guests like Valley Boy and Monica Martin. I felt more out of my element this season, but it forced me to up my game. I’m excited for people to see what we’ve been cooking!
HUNTER: When can we expect Season Two?
HUNTER: Early 2026. My team and I are deep in the edit… which means I’ve spent an unhealthy amount of time staring at my own face. It’s intimate.
HUNTER: Speaking of intimacy — and I can’t believe I’m asking myself this — do you think the show works because you make people feel… safe?
HUNTER: Maybe. I’ve been told I have a face that says, “Open up to me.”
HUNTER: I get that. I would describe your face as “cherubically hawt.”
HUNTER: That’s… the nicest thing anyone’s ever said to me.
A pause. Tension. A spoon clinks to the floor.
HUNTER: It’s journalism. I’m an observer.
HUNTER: You’re staring directly at my mouth.
HUNTER: Journalistically.
Their chairs inch closer. The photographer quietly excuses himself.
HUNTER: (getting da hornies) Should we… take a quick break?
HUNTER: (mouth literally watering) I think that’s a good idea.
What happens during the “break” cannot legally be described, but when we return, both Hunters look calm, satisfied, and lightly glazed with yogurt/sweat.
HUNTER: Alright, Hunter… final question. What do you hope people take away from The Perfect Parfait?
HUNTER: Joy! Silly, stupid, good-time joy. We like to describe it as Hot Ones by way of Between Two Ferns. It’s just dumb, chaotic fun. I think people need that right now.
HUNTER: And where can we watch?
HUNTER: YouTube. The Perfect Parfait.
HUNTER: Thanks for talking to me. You want to get a drink after this?
HUNTER: Thanks, but no. That was a one-time thing for me.
