The Lost Ava Cherry Album That Helped David Bowie Reinvent Himself for Young Americans

The David Bowie World Fan Convention brought the artists who worked with David Bowie to the audience who grew alongside his mythical output. Prior to the festivities, singer, fashion model, and actor Ava Cherry discussed the profound influences she brought to the singer-songwriter. Cherry was also quite open about how Bowie attempted to return the gestures, if not always the clothes he borrowed.

After Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars finished their mission, and just prior to recording Diamond Dogs, Bowie put together a trio he hoped would take off on their own orbits: Ava and the Astronettes. Front and center was his girlfriend, Ava Cherry.

After hearing Cherry harmonize with the top soul voices at an afterparty for Stevie Wonder’s Carnegie Hall concert, Bowie recruited Ava to go on the road to end the Ziggy Stardust tour in Japan. “David said ‘You’re a singer?’” Cherry tells Den of Geek. ”I said, I’m just starting to become professional.” He said, ‘Maybe you’re interested in going to Japan with me? Your look and everything is right.’ I went and that was that.”

Cherry was left behind, however. Despite quitting her job and giving up her Manhattan apartment, that leg of the tour was canceled. But whether or not Ava was the inspiration for the song “Rebel Rebel,” she earned the title, tracking Bowie through Europe while amassing a formidable modeling portfolio before catching up with him in France.