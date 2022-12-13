The Best Phone Holder for the 2022 Holiday Season from Primens

As you and perhaps your family gather around this winter and decide to take a risk — the risk that Kevin Bacon taught us about all those years ago — and dance along to whatever Christmas song you choose (e.g. Mariah Carey if you’re into the classics, Christmas in Hollis if you’re cool).

Plus, generally speaking, you can do more than just dances and come up with all sorts of creative ideas that are made easier when you don’t have to worry about your phone crashing down to the floor.

Binge-Read Through Your Favorite Comic Books

Look, this website is literally dedicated to being a den for geeks, so you have to include something incredibly geeky on here. If you want some maximum comfort while reading about the adventures of The Immortal X-Men, Spider-Man battling against his ACTUAL greatest villains, or the unlikely yet glorious crossover between Batman and Spawn, this is a must-have.

As mentioned early, sometimes when you’re laying down and using your phone, you drop it! That’s nothing to be ashamed of, but it can easily be avoided with the holder. Setting it up next to a nice light, making it infinitely more comfortable to read your beloved characters go on their next adventures before you call it a day… what’s not to like here?

Gaming, Baby.

It can be a tough time for mobile gaming. Constantly having to tilt your phone, find the right lighting, and just plainly getting tired of holding your device in a specific way. For long periods of gaming, you need ease and comfort. So, you can set up this bad boy wherever you want and, as a result of no longer having to adjust, you can hook up an actual controller for your device!

Outdoor Lounging and Hanging

Just thinking about the possibilities here feels like a smooth brush is combing my brain. Whenever you’re outside and, say, not near a TV, it can be frustrating to find the right spot to put your phone. Plus, with how adjustable the holder is, you can make it easier for multiple folks to enjoy whatever is on display. Or, my personal favorite, the glory of lying in an outdoor rocking chair or hammock! Doesn’t that sound lovely?