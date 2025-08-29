The Beak and Barrel’s Treasures: The Best Booty From Disney’s Pirate-Themed Bar
Here's what seafaring adventurers can expect from Disney World's newest Pirates-themed bar.
As the sun-washed blue doors open and I cross the threshold of The Beak and Barrel, it takes a moment for my eyes to adjust from the Orlando day outside and acclimate to the dark environs of a rowdy arena of scallywags and swashbucklers. This is where pirates of the Caribbean (and pirates from all over, really) gather to eat grub, drink grog, chant, cheer, and chortle in the Magic Kingdom’s newest dining and drinks experience. During last week’s Walt Disney World Play ‘n’ Preview event, we got a sneak peek at this all-ages, but decidedly Arrrr-rated tavern that opens Aug. 29, 2025, — an experience already so hotly anticipated that it crashed a reservation system, and is fully booked through October.
Situated next to the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Adventureland, The Beak and Barrel is a fully-realized immersive area packed like a plunderer’s chest with treasure for the eyes to feast upon. It’s a unique experience within the Magic Kingdom for its offering of beverages with harder spirits. But there’s a lot of story being served up with the rum-forward drinks and the Caribbean-themed food from the galley.
Per Disney lore, this pirate haven was founded by rumrunner, Captain Meridian “Merry” Goldwyn, and is overseen by Rummy, “her chatty parrot quartermaster.” Rummy is also the host for a guest’s time in the bar, and is an animatronic green macaw with a shaved-and-tattooed chest, sporting a Jolly Roger captain’s hat and eyepatch. He’s evocative of the Barker Bird animatronic which was retired in 2006 from the Pirates attraction. This talkative bird is but one of the ways Beak and Barrel pays homage to the classic Disney ride and Johnny Depp-starring film franchise.
According to Walt Disney Imagineering senior creative director Chris Weck, the new watering hole is “living somewhere between” the movies and the attraction, with both existing in this storyline.
“We like to think of this as being just off camera of all of those experiences, so everyone in this bar knows of all of those pirates, and the world they live in as well,” he says.
With that in mind, let’s break down some of the best nods and Easter eggs that bring The Beak and Barrel to life and introduce a “spirited” new chapter to the world of Pirates.
Plundered Art
“A majority of the art that you see in here actually came directly from the films,” says Weck.
And there’s a lot of stunning artwork — that may or may not be plundered, or used to pay off a tab — on display in B&B. Along with the incredible artifacts and a whole lot of skull-y imagery, there’s enough art to occupy a theme park adventurer’s 45 minutes in the bar (the maximum time allowed for each visit). While it was challenging in my visit to identify what was featured in the films, my personal favorite collection is the wall of notable and notorious characters in the back sitting room portion of The Captain’s Quarters area. One of those portraits happens to be of our host, Capt. Goldwyn.
Silver Screen Gems
Beyond the artwork, there is a bounty of screen-used props from the Pirates movies for eagle-eyed (or is it parrot-eyed?) fans to check out.
Executive creative director Ken Ricci points out that within the large skull-shaped Cursed Bar behind Rummy’s platform, is one of the Chalices of Cartagena from On Stranger Tides, the fourth film in the franchise. The Cursed Bar likewise holds other treasures and rare bottles, with a special place of honor for the Enchanted Rum Bottle. According to Disney Parks Blog, this bottle was “gifted by a powerful enchantress,” (Tia Dalma, played by Naomi Harris in the films) which helps keep the cheer, and rum, flowing freely.
When facing the exit of the tavern — not that you’ll want to leave — there’s an ornate cannon leaning against the wall above the door. A closer look reveals it to be a dragon cannon from the Empress, the Chinese pirate ship from the third Pirates film At World’s End.
Hidden Treasures
Before it was claimed by pirates, the main dining hall that greets visitors — The Mess — was once occupied by Spanish soldiers. Have a look around and one will see a bell over the entrance that was gifted by Captain Redd to Merry, which tends to ring during certain mystical moments. There’s also Kat the gold earring-wearing black cat, nestled above the door, which breathes and swipes its tail. Pirate flags from real-life privateers are strewn along the ceiling, and stop just before the dimly-lit corner where the bars of the brig were once affixed.
In The Captain’s Quarters, miniature ships in glass bottles do battle with one another (during certain atmospheric moments), and a doomed vessel even sinks in a manner similar to the one in Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland. And along four grand booths, wooden carvings detail the exploits of famous pirates, such as Jack Sparrow — in a tableau honoring his battle against the undead and hiding in a rum barrel. Captain Jack’s presence is felt throughout the bar, down to the posting of his Pirate’s Oath, even though he is personally not allowed entrance due to unpaid debts.
Meanwhile The Mapmaker’s Room contains the secret work of a cartographer who went mad trying to create the perfect map. Along with some black-light effects and an enchanted compass, there’s a cannon ball lodged into the wall where pirates had to fire upon the room after the mapmaker barricaded himself in.
And above the Cursed Bar is the dangling, dirty foot of a lone pirate sleeping one off in a hammock suspended from the ceiling, similar to a scoundrel seen in the Pirates attraction. Plus, I’d swear there are hidden skull motifs in a few spots throughout the bar, such as in one of the Captain’s booths I sat in.
This is all to say that every corner of The Beak and Barrel has goodies that rewards the curious. And that extends to the theatrical moments that unfold during time spent in the bar, where squalls roll in, sirens enchant guests with their magical calls, and all are encouraged to choose a pirate’s life by shouting “Yo, Ho!”