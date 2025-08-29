The Beak and Barrel’s Treasures: The Best Booty From Disney’s Pirate-Themed Bar

As the sun-washed blue doors open and I cross the threshold of The Beak and Barrel, it takes a moment for my eyes to adjust from the Orlando day outside and acclimate to the dark environs of a rowdy arena of scallywags and swashbucklers. This is where pirates of the Caribbean (and pirates from all over, really) gather to eat grub, drink grog, chant, cheer, and chortle in the Magic Kingdom’s newest dining and drinks experience. During last week’s Walt Disney World Play ‘n’ Preview event, we got a sneak peek at this all-ages, but decidedly Arrrr-rated tavern that opens Aug. 29, 2025, — an experience already so hotly anticipated that it crashed a reservation system, and is fully booked through October.

Situated next to the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Adventureland, The Beak and Barrel is a fully-realized immersive area packed like a plunderer’s chest with treasure for the eyes to feast upon. It’s a unique experience within the Magic Kingdom for its offering of beverages with harder spirits. But there’s a lot of story being served up with the rum-forward drinks and the Caribbean-themed food from the galley.

Per Disney lore, this pirate haven was founded by rumrunner, Captain Meridian “Merry” Goldwyn, and is overseen by Rummy, “her chatty parrot quartermaster.” Rummy is also the host for a guest’s time in the bar, and is an animatronic green macaw with a shaved-and-tattooed chest, sporting a Jolly Roger captain’s hat and eyepatch. He’s evocative of the Barker Bird animatronic which was retired in 2006 from the Pirates attraction. This talkative bird is but one of the ways Beak and Barrel pays homage to the classic Disney ride and Johnny Depp-starring film franchise.

According to Walt Disney Imagineering senior creative director Chris Weck, the new watering hole is “living somewhere between” the movies and the attraction, with both existing in this storyline.