A New Universe of Food: The Best Menu Items to Try at Universal Epic Universe
Den of Geek endeavors to eat a lot of food and drink a lot of beverages in the hot Floridian sun at Universal Epic Universe.
Universal Epic Universe is not only the newest theme park to hit the tourism hub of Orlando, but along with the cutting-edge rides, roller coasters, large scale shows, and interactive experiences, it’s seeking to redefine theme park cuisine.
Theme park food has traditionally had a lackluster reputation, partially deservedly so. But the cuisine has improved over time beyond turkey legs and lukewarm chicken fingers, or other mediocre meal options that are overly salty or sweet, or straight-up flavorless — all served up with an inflated price tag.
Yet there are seeming endless food and drink (both of the alcoholic and non varieties) at Epic, themed to different culinary experiences, as well as tied to the storylines of each of the five worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and Super Nintendo World.
So let’s dig into some of the best bites and drinks I got to taste at the Epic Universe grand opening event.
Celestial Park
As you walk through the Chronos, the main entrance and hub for Epic, you enter a cosmically-themed hub designed to feel like a city promenade on some sci-fi/fantasy world. But throughout this area are 11 food and drink spots serving up a variety of cuisines local to 21st Century Earth. Along with quick-service walk-up spots, and bar options, the area includes two table service restaurants: the seafood and steak restaurant Atlantic, and The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant.
After walking under the titular Blue Dragon, you enter into an Asian courtyard where it’s always nighttime, with lanterns and stylized neon signs lighting the sky. I really enjoyed the Crispy Orange Chicken with snow peas and jasmine rice. It’s accessible and pretty standard fare, and could be spicier, but it hit the spot.
I admit I was on a mission for drinks here. A favorite was the Thai Boba non-alcoholic drink, which was Hokkaido milk tea powder, vanilla almond milk, black sugar syrup, coffee boba, and Dalgona coffee foam. This packed a caffeinated punch, and though sweet, it wasn’t overly so. Rather, it was a refreshingly smooth coffee drink.
On the alcohol front, Blue Dragon has an impressive selection of sake, a bunch of good Japanese whiskeys, and about six house cocktails. I tasted a handful of these, and my favorite was the Szechuan Smash with Kikori rice whiskey, crushed Szechuan peppercorns, yuzu juice, honey syrup, sparkling water, topped with ginger aromatic fog. It’s a classy, foggy presentation and it’s not an over-the-top spicy drink. I’d say it’s a light, refreshing whiskey drink.
Atlantic sports a steampunky nautical vibe and my favorite item was the Mushroom Ceviche with tomato, cilantro, jícama, lime. This was a surprisingly flavorful plant-based take on the seafood dish. I am not a vegetarian, but I wasn’t missing the fish in this fresh, tart, balanced app. On the drinks menu, the Northern Lights is the cocktail visitors are talking about. Made with Beluga Noble Vodka, Pallini limoncello, Ferrand Dry Curaçao, lemon juice, simple syrup, it’s the butterfly pea blossom ice sphere, and gold luster dust that makes this a gorgeous drink. It’s a riff on a lemon drop martini, but the blue sphere and gold dust alters the color of the beverage as it melts. But if the sweetness here is not appealing (and I did find it sweet), the Spice Route Old Fashioned is a good alternative. Made with High West Distillery bourbon, date syrup, Fee Brothers cardamom bitters, Angostura bitters, orange twist and a cherry, it’s a nice take on the classic Old Fashioned with just a bit of bite.
If I was going to select a favorite food item at Celestial Park, it would be The Giant Mushroom pie at Pizza Moon, an eatery set in a 1900s Victorian theater. I am not an especially huge mushroom fan, but this was excellent. Made with creamy roasted garlic bechamel, fromage de lune, wild mushrooms and drizzled with truffle aioli, it was almost too heavy, and very filling. But it was so dang savory and delicious.
Finally, as a noted tiki cocktail nerd, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the CelesTiki bar at Celestial. The frozen Piña Colada — made with Planteray O.F.T.D. rum, cream of coconut, lime juice, pineapple juice, smoked sea salt, pineapple wedge — is getting well-deserved attention for being a very potent drink. It’s a great blended option if you dig sweet. However, I recommend the made-to-order Waturi Punch, with Planteray O.F.T.D. rum, Bacardí Superior rum, orange juice, lime juice, passion fruit purée, honey syrup, Angostura bitters, mint sprig and dried blood orange slice. This is a true tiki-style bevvie that would be at home on the menu at the best Polynesian bars out there.
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic
The newest Wizarding World theme park area took up the culinary challenge, and delivered a pretty enchanting result in the 1920s-era Parisian setting. The Ministry of Magic land at Epic offers two quick service restaurants — the French-inspired Café L’air De La Sirène and the more hearty Germanic Le Gobelet Noir — as well as Bar Moonshine, a corner bar themed for American witches visiting Paris.
On my visit, I really couldn’t bring myself to eat at Le Gobelet Noir, themed for the dark wizards of Paris, because the intense Florida sun made the notion of the heavier fare a tad intimidating. But I’ve heard it’s quite good. However Café L’air De La Sirène is not only a gorgeous French cafe with indoor and outdoor seating (to take in the sights of the French wizarding world), but the food is better than one might expect from a theme park. I shared multiple items with colleagues, and the Steak Haché au Poivre – seasoned chopped beef au poivre-style served with pommes frites and a house greens salad — was tender, tasty, and a solid meal without being overwhelming.
The star attraction of the food here is the Butterbeer Crepe, and it is worth the buzz. The crepe is filled with a shortbread cookie butter Bavarian cream, Butterbeer cream and topped with strawberries, Butterbeer drizzle and a Butterbeer shortbread cookie. While the Ministry of Magic serves up the classic iced or frozen wizard beverage, this is a novel and tasty addition to the growing Butterbeer menu.
Along with beers available only in Wizarding World, Bar Moonshine adds five cocktails to the magical experience, which is new for the Harry Potter lands. Elsewhere, at the Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley Wizarding Worlds, you can get “Fire Whisky” (basically Fireball Cinnamon Whisky) or a Fire and Strongbow Cider “cocktail,” but Bar Moonshine’s are more interesting, and made with bourbon, gin, vodka, etc. My favorite was the Lobe Blaster, described as “a potent mix of moonshine, limoncello, absinthe, lemon juice, club soda, and simple syrup garnished with a rosemary sprig and layered with an émulsion verte.” This is sweet and tart, but also a nice colorful presentation and arrives in a plastic “collectible” glass with the Bar Moonshine logo. Although I was warned not to drink and fly after one of these.
How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk
Living as a viking and dealing with dragons can be exhausting work, but Isle of Berk has you covered when you build up an appetite with two quick service spots — the indoor, sit down spot Mead Hall, and Spit Fyre Grill — and walk-up snacks/beverage stand Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel.
Aesthetically I had a blast hanging out in the grand Mead Hall, with its 16 feet 7 inches tall entrance, which felt like the kind of spot for a true viking feast worthy of Thor (though he hangs out at another theme park). I tried the Stoick’s Ale, a honey and wildflower wheat beer by Carib Brewery, made for the land. It was a low ABV of 5%, and a slightly sweet, light witbier. I am a sucker for beers made exclusively for certain theme park lands, so this hit the spot for a quick brew on the run.
The Mac and Cheese Cones at Spit Fyre are getting the social media love at Isle of Berk, and indeed, these are dense and tasty. I tried both the Dragon Fire Chicken Spire (mac & cheese with Nashville-style pulled chicken, hot honey, Calabrian peppers, chimichurri and crispy onions served in a crunchy cone), and the PB and J – Pork, Bacon and Jam (mac & cheese with BBQ harissa pulled pork, peanut bacon jam and parsley served in a crunchy cone). Out of the two, I preferred the not-that-spicy Dragon Fire. But I couldn’t finish it; it was just a little too much, even though it’s fun to try.
The real winners at Spit Fyre are the bowls, which offer up a filling, protein-rich healthier meal without sacrificing on taste. Of the five options, I had the Hiccup’s Salmon Bowl, made with grains, grilled citrus salmon, jícama slaw, blistered cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, avocado crema. It was, without hesitation, excellent. This would be a pretty solid dish at any restaurant, so it’s a very pleasant surprise at a theme park quick-service location.
Dark Universe
The gothic village of Darkmoor, home to the Universal Classic Monsters land of Dark Universe, has two quick service locations (both indoors), and a walk-up snack stand. The Burning Blade Tavern, already a hotspot hangout for Epic, is an old mill that’s been taken over by monster hunters called Hounds. Meanwhile Das Stakehaus is a restaurant atop catacombs and operated by vampire familiars. And the De Lacey’s Cottage is run by the family that once offered hospitality to the original Frankenstein’s monster.
Burning Blade has my favorite snack at Epic, the insanely tasty and addictive Burning Cheddar Bites, which are crispy fried jalapeño pimento cheddar bites with sriracha ranch. These little poppers are shareable (if you even want to share them). For a quickie but filling snack, pick up the Hunter’s Garlic Stake — a crispy garlic butter pretzel with garlic dipping sauce.
And what better to wash them down than with a signature Reaper’s Reserve beer? This American brown ale by Crooked Can Brewing Company, is spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. Not only does this beer fit the spooky vibe of Darkmoor, but it’s a crushable autumnal-style brew that would be easy to drink year round (and doesn’t get overwhelming or too heavy if you leave the creature comforts of Burning Blade, and head out in the Florida sun). Reaper’s Reserve is also available at Das Stakehaus.
If you need something more substantial, the Stakehaus’ Blood Orange Chicken Sandwich is a great sammy to sink your fangs into. It’s a flash-fried marinated chicken breast, blood orange sauce, pickles, with a familiar slaw, on a black bun with fries.
Super Nintendo World
There are three snacks/beverage stands, and one Quick Service food spot, at Epic’s Super Nintendo World land, but the one item you need to try here is the DK Crush Float at The Bubbly Barrel in the Donkey Kong Country area. This sweet treat is a banana pineapple soft serve float with pineapple soda, waffle “bowl,” gold star sprinkles, toffee pieces, and caramel popcorn. Think of it as a leveled up Dole whip. Again, it’s sweet, but it’s a fun experiment.
Actually I can’t normally do this level of dessert at Florida theme parks because it just gets to be way too much dairy and sugar for me in the hot sun. But I had a hard time not downing the whole thing in short order. The pineapple soda served in the bottom of this is accessible via a straw punched through the waffle bowl. It’s also served with a collectible Donkey Kong spoon, and for six more bucks, you can opt to get the float in a DK barrel mug (which I’ve found to be a pretty good souvenir for eating cereal out of with my DK spoon). Is this going to be a recurring go-to for me? No, I’d say this is a one-and-done dessert, but I enjoyed it.