How Studio Interference Almost Changed the Ending of Star Wars

For Volk-Weiss and fans everywhere, the interview yielded results. To say the least.

“I’ve been studying Star Wars since I was five,” Volk-Weiss told us at the Den of Geek suite at San Diego Comic-Con, “so I would say over the last 10 years, I probably learned maybe one or two new things about Star Wars in any given year.” This all changed for him after his six-hour interview with Marcia Lucas for Icons Unearthed in which he “probably learned 50 to 60 new things.”

“Almost every five or six minutes, she said something where I couldn’t really pay attention to what else she was saying because I was like still trying to recover from what she had just dropped,” he stated, still reeling in the best possible way from the interview. “I was there six hours, and that probably happened 20 times.”

Arguably the biggest nugget of new info that Volk-Weiss gleaned is how the ending of Star Wars could have been incredibly anti-climactic if Fox studio execs had their way. In the interview, Lucas revealed that her then-husband had to fight for the final battle since the movie was over-budget and beset with production difficulties. Which is to say that in another universe, Star Wars ended with, as Volk-Weiss told us, the Millennium Falcon fighting off “four tie fighters.”

Can you even imagine?

Obviously George Lucas won this battle, and the Death Star destruction run went on to become one of the most iconic moments in 1970s cinema. But what could have been is fascinating to ponder. Thanks to the in-depth work on Icons: Unearthed, these previously unknown bits of information form a bigger picture of how when it comes to a juggernaut like the Star Wars franchise, there is still much to be learned — so be grateful we have researchers like Brian Volk-Weiss leading the way to unearth this important knowledge about a galaxy far, far away.