Mathew Baynton’s Bottom Gets Rave Reviews

(NB – Any outlet that didn’t write this headline back in October 2023, when it was announced that Ghosts and Horrible Histories star Mathew Baynton was to make his Royal Shakespeare Company debut in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, is either a coward or worse – a grown-up.)

The notices are in! Press night for Eleanor Rhode’s RSC revival of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream has been and gone, and the reviews are highly favourable. Running from January 30 until March 30 at The Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-Upon-Avon, the production is picking up more stars than Mario on a caffeine rush. It’s a hit.

And the loudest applause? That goes to Mat Baynton’s Bottom.

As GCSE English Lit sitters will hazily remember, Nick Bottom is the comic relief in Shakespeare’s fairy fantasy. A humble weaver who’s anything but humble, he’s the am-dram prong fitted with the head of a donkey by the mischievous sprite Puck, and with whom fairy queen Titania falls in love thanks to a spell.