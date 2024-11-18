Link Tank: WWE Monday Night Raw Arrives on Netflix in 2025
Netflix continues its foray into live sporting events, announcing that WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW will debut on the streamer this January.
Netflix and WWE announced that the brand-new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles will be the home of Monday Night RAW’s debut on Netflix, LIVE at 5pm PT/8pm ET on January 6, 2025.
The announcement was made by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Travis Scott on stage from his sold-out concert at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. Scott, who will be at the January 6 Netflix debut, also revealed his new music will serve as the theme song for RAW.
The premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix will feature some of the biggest names in WWE such as John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, in addition to many other Superstars and surprise guests.
This partnership marks a new era for WWE fans, with the much-anticipated debut of live weekly programming with can’t-miss action unfolding 52-weeks a year on Netflix.
The official presale will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10am PT/1pm ET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting here.
The latest LEGO Ideas set has been announced, and we think Hank from Breaking Bad would enjoy it quite a bit.
“It’s all happening today… the results of the LEGO Ideas review for the first period of 2024 have just been revealed on the Ideas blog. One project from 48 nominees passed review and will be made into a set. Find out which after the break and let us know if it excites you in the comments!”
Ahead of its domestic debut this weekend, Gladiator II grossed an impressive $87 million in foreign markets over the weekend.
“Ridley Scott‘s long-awaited sequel, Gladiator II, has charged into the global box office, earning $87 million USD in its opening weekend across 63 markets. This epic debut marks Paramount Pictures‘ biggest international R-rated opening and Scott’s strongest overseas launch, surpassing previous hits like The Martian and the original Gladiator.”
One of the most popular board games is teaming up with the most popular video games for the ultimate gaming experience.
“Monopoly has entertained board game enthusiasts for decades. With so many special editions out there—from Monopoly: Game of Thrones to Monopoly: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia—it’s easy to see why players keep coming back to it. The newest version of the game features another iconic brand: Pokémon. While this isn’t the first collaboration between the two properties, this edition puts a unique spin on the familiar gameplay.”
Beyoncé, who has already performed at the Super Bowl halftime show twice, is once again doing another NFL concert.
“Beyoncé will headline in her hometown of Houston during the NFL’s Texans v. Ravens halftime show on Dec. 25. Netflix said it should air as the second game of the day at 4:30 p.m. ET. Queen B is supposed to host a round of songs from her recent album Cowboy Carter. The game is part of Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL live broadcast, something the streamer has been promoting for months. The streamer said it will do similar Christmas Gameday broadcasts in 2025 and 2026.”