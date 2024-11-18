Link Tank: WWE Monday Night Raw Arrives on Netflix in 2025

Netflix continues its foray into live sporting events, announcing that WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW will debut on the streamer this January.

Netflix and WWE announced that the brand-new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles will be the home of Monday Night RAW’s debut on Netflix, LIVE at 5pm PT/8pm ET on January 6, 2025.

The announcement was made by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Travis Scott on stage from his sold-out concert at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. Scott, who will be at the January 6 Netflix debut, also revealed his new music will serve as the theme song for RAW.

The premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix will feature some of the biggest names in WWE such as John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, in addition to many other Superstars and surprise guests.