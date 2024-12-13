Link Tank: Willem Dafoe on Possible Norman Osborn MCU Return in Spider-Man 4 and More
In a special Entertainment Tonight edition of Link Tank, your favorite celebrities comment on the latest news.
Willem Dafoe is not against the idea of a possible Norman Osborn return to the MCU in Spider-Man 4.
Willem Dafoe: “We’ll see.” … “I could come back. Listen, Tom was great to work with and the whole series of Spider-Man films that I did were great fun.”
Timothée Chalamet was taken off guard by Bob Dylan’s seal of approval for his portrayal of the singer in A Complete Unknown.
Timothée Chalamet: “I was stunned. He’s a man of few words. Bob Dylan is very mysterious figure.” … “I could never imagine that Bob Dylan would be shouting me out, so it was a huge moment of affirmation. A dream come true.”
The cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 shared their ideas for the perfect day — or perhaps even the perfect holiday.
Keanu Reeves’ perfect day: “Spending it with loved ones and friends. Working on a film or project that you love.”
Jim Carrey’s perfect day: “This! All the cameras pointing at me.”
What does Ariana DeBose think of a possible movie version of Hamilton ten years after the stage debut?
Ariana DeBose: “Personally, it was such a special experience, I don’t know if I could imagine what that would actually look like. Which is a first. I don’t know if I’ve ever said that about anything!”
Jennifer Love Hewitt’s new book Inheriting Magic really helped her push through her personal grief.
Jennifer Love Hewitt: “My magic for my kids really became not sort of sitting in my grief and realizing that I had a job to do I had to make things magical that first Christmas and I couldn’t sort of sit in my pain because I had a little girl and a new husband, and I needed things to sort of be that way.”