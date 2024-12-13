Link Tank: Willem Dafoe on Possible Norman Osborn MCU Return in Spider-Man 4 and More

Willem Dafoe is not against the idea of a possible Norman Osborn return to the MCU in Spider-Man 4.

Willem Dafoe: “We’ll see.” … “I could come back. Listen, Tom was great to work with and the whole series of Spider-Man films that I did were great fun.”

Read more at ET Online

Timothée Chalamet was taken off guard by Bob Dylan’s seal of approval for his portrayal of the singer in A Complete Unknown.