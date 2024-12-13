Link Tank: Willem Dafoe on Possible Norman Osborn MCU Return in Spider-Man 4 and More

In a special Entertainment Tonight edition of Link Tank, your favorite celebrities comment on the latest news.

Willem Dafoe is not against the idea of a possible Norman Osborn return to the MCU in Spider-Man 4.

Willem Dafoe: “We’ll see.” … “I could come back. Listen, Tom was great to work with and the whole series of Spider-Man films that I did were great fun.”

Read more at ET Online

Timothée Chalamet was taken off guard by Bob Dylan’s seal of approval for his portrayal of the singer in A Complete Unknown.

Timothée Chalamet: “I was stunned. He’s a man of few words. Bob Dylan is very mysterious figure.” … “I could never imagine that Bob Dylan would be shouting me out, so it was a huge moment of affirmation. A dream come true.”

Read more at ET Online

The cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 shared their ideas for the perfect day — or perhaps even the perfect holiday.

Keanu Reeves’ perfect day: “Spending it with loved ones and friends. Working on a film or project that you love.”

Jim Carrey’s perfect day: “This! All the cameras pointing at me.”

Read more at ET Online

What does Ariana DeBose think of a possible movie version of Hamilton ten years after the stage debut?

Ariana DeBose: “Personally, it was such a special experience, I don’t know if I could imagine what that would actually look like. Which is a first. I don’t know if I’ve ever said that about anything!”

Read more at ET Online

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s new book Inheriting Magic really helped her push through her personal grief.

Jennifer Love Hewitt: “My magic for my kids really became not sort of sitting in my grief and realizing that I had a job to do I had to make things magical that first Christmas and I couldn’t sort of sit in my pain because I had a little girl and a new husband, and I needed things to sort of be that way.”

Read more at ET Online

