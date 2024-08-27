Sonic 3 Will Finally Bring Back a Game Location That Fans Have Requested for Years

In a franchise with as long a history as Sonic the Hedgehog it’s no surprise nostalgia plays a huge part in what certain segments of the fanbase want to see in new entries. Some long for more 2D Sonic in the style of his earliest games. Others cling to the hope that characters from the various ‘90s animated series will turn up again one of these days.



The loudest and most persistent request though hails from fans of the Sonic Adventure games. Originally debuting on the Sega Dreamcast in 1998, with a sequel following in 2001, these two games are the bedrock for many Sonic fans. While many still hope for a Sonic Adventure 3, it isn’t the story or Sonic himself that many fans want. No, it’s a much smaller part of the game but one that’s buried itself in the brains of gamers for over 20 years now.



The Chao Garden—a mini-game where Sonic and friends can hatch and raise cute little creatures and influence their personalities.

While intended as a fun little diversion to incentivize exploring the main game for Chao stat-increasing items, the Chao Garden has taken on a life of its own with fans. To some, this mini-game is the MAIN feature of Sonic Adventure, not a side activity. As YouTuber JelloApocalypse joked in So This is Basically Sonic the Hedgehog, “(Shadow the Hedgehog) is pretty popular. Which is impressive considering the fact that his first appearance was in a relatively unknown side-game that came prepackaged with a pet simulator.”



While the Chao have always lingered at the edges of the Sonic franchise, they’re about to make a big return in the most unexpected place. A new live-action Sonic movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s trailer gives fans a tantalizing glimpse of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles sitting in what appears to be a kind of high-end performance cafe. The main attraction? Three Chao on stage. The context for this is unclear, though it should be noted that there’s a “Chao Garden” neon sign above them. Is this the movie universe’s version of this beloved location?

Or are the Chao some kind of animatronic band a la Chuck E. Cheese in the live-action movie universe? If you look closely, you can see several other Chao standing off stage, so maybe they’re just walk-around costumed characters. That, or Sonic’s powerful quills have really done a number on the evolutionary trajectory of animal life on Earth.