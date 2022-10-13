Link Tank: Will Dakota Johnson Have White Hair in Madame Web?
New Madame Web set photos confirm details about the character, BMW is making a push into gaming, Ryan Reynolds and TJ Miller have made peace, and more in Link Tank!
A new round of Madame Web set photos reveals Dakota Johnson with the character’s iconic white hair.
“A new batch of photos from the set of Sony Pictures’ upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film Madame Web see lead actor Dakota Johnson sporting a new hairstyle for her role as the eponymous Marvel character. Shared to Twitter, the photos in question feature Johnson on the set of Madame Web in Boston. While the actor is seen wearing a hooded poncho, her curled, white hair is clearly visible, suggesting that she is indeed in-costume as the mysterious Madame Web herself.”
BMW Group partners with AirConsole to bring casual gaming into vehicles in 2023.
“Today, AirConsole and the BMW Group announced a partnership which will bring casual gaming into new BMW vehicles, starting next year. AirConsole is a gaming platform which perfectly fits with the BMW Curved Display and offers a large and diverse catalogue of games. The games are run directly inside the vehicle entertainment system. The AirConsole technology enables games to be instantly delivered over-the-air and to control them using smartphones.”
Deadpool co-stars Ryan Reynolds and TJ Miller have reportedly mended their relationship after Miller accused Reynolds of being horrific on set.
“In ‘Well, That Was Fast’ news: after earlier this week saying he’d ‘never work with’ Ryan Reynolds again, T.J. Miller has made peace with his Deadpool co-star. To recap (if you’ve already forgotten, or never cared in the first place), Miller claimed Reynolds was ‘horrifically mean’ to him while filming Deadpool 2 and berated him in character in front of the entire crew.”
A new trailer for a romcom dropping in early 2023 has arrived, and it’s something else.
“Attempting to subvert the phrase ‘shotgun wedding,’ this film stars Lopez (Darcy) and Josh Duhamel (Tom) as a couple-to-be at a destination wedding. The supporting cast includes Jennifer Coolidge (as Tom’s mom) and Sônia Braga (as Darcy’s mom.)”
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is very close to showing us some rings, but will it happen in the season 1 finale?
“They’re objects so important they’re in the title—twice!—but it’s taken The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power an entire season to get any hint of rings into the picture. Even casual J.R.R. Tolkien fans know what the rings bring once they’re part of the story, so it makes sense the Prime Video series would take its time getting to this point.”
