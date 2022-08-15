Link Tank: Is Adam Scott Playing a Young Uncle Ben in Madame Web?

“As the tentpoles go into hibernation for the next two months, this is the chance for the little guy to shine, no longer under the shadow of a steady stream of summer blockbusters. However, none of the three smaller films that opened wide were able to even crack the top five, and that’s despite a relatively low grossing set of holdovers. The overall weekend box office was $65.2 million, the lowest since February, and given the thin schedule in the coming months, this may be as good as it gets until mid-October when Halloween Ends releases.”

Speaking of Box Office, Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed the likes of Black Panther and Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi to skyrocket into 13th place on the all-time charts.

“When Top Gun: Maverick finally arrived in theaters in May 2022, box office insiders had no doubt it would be a hit—but few people predicted just howbig a dent the Tom Cruise-starring sequel would make worldwide. On August 7, 2022, Variety reported that the summer blockbuster had just racked up $662 million in U.S. box office receipts, making it the seventh biggest domestic in release in history, pushing just ahead of Titanic.”

Disney is bringing back the beloved Star Wars flick Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to theaters with a special look at the upcoming series Andor.