Link Tank: The Journey of Wicked from Stage to Screen
Along with big screen adaptations for Wicked and Peaky Blinders, updates for Event Horizon and The Neverending Story are also in the works.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were excited to share how Wicked finally made it to the big screen with them in the starring roles.
“Like theater geeks worldwide, they’ve waited more than 20 years for the Wicked musical to be adapted for the screen. Directors as varied as J.J. Abrams, Ryan Murphy, and Rob Marshall were all reported to have circled the movie at some point; rumor has it actors like Lea Michele and Amy Adams did too. For years, Stephen Daldry was attached to direct, but that version fell apart. Why did it all take so long?”
After he’s finished with his latest Monsterverse project, Adam Wingard is preparing to take on a sci-fi cult classic, Event Horizon.
“First up? Potentially, Wingard’s take on the 1997 sci-fi movie Event Horizon, which, as of 2019, was being developed by Amazon and Paramount Television. Wingard tells Inverse that while there’s still plenty of work to be done, the TV adaptation of Paul W. S. Anderson’s cult classic film about a crew of astronauts who encounter a demonic force is already looking good.”
Fantastica, the land of The Neverending Story, will receive further exploration in a series of big screen reboots.
“Children’s fantasy classic The Neverending Story is headed for a big screen reboot via a series of live-action features to be developed and produced by Michael Ende Productions and Oscar-winning See-Saw Films… Deadline previously reported that streamers and studios, on both sides of the Atlantic, were chasing screen rights to revive the beloved property.”
Like its predecessor Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this May.
“Oh what a day, what a lovely day! After much speculation, it has officially been confirmed that George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will have its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. It will screen as part of an Out of Competition Gala session at the Grand Théâtre Lumière at the Palais des Festivals on Wednesday, May 15.”
Was there ever any doubt? Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight recently confirmed that Cillian Murphy will return to the pivotal role of Tommy Shelby for the film.
“He’d previously revealed that he was putting the finishing touches to the script for the movie, but it hadn’t been confirmed whether Cillian Murphy would reprise his role as Birmingham gang leader Tommy Shelby. Knight revealed to us on the red carpet last night (March 19), that the Oscar-winner will ‘definitely’ be in the new film.”