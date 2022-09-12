Link Tank: When Will the Box Office Pick Back Up?

New horror flick Barbarian wins the weekend box office, which was one of the worst weekends of the year thus far.

“The late summer/early fall box office woes continue. Though the new releases opened well on their own terms in this post Labor Day weekend, they weren’t enough to keep this from becoming the year’s second worst grossing weekend. With an overall box office of $40.3 million, it comes in only ahead of the $34.9 million weekend of January 28-30, which didn’t have a single new wide release. If there’s a positive spin to put on the weekend, it’s that the newcomers overperformed slightly and the weekend fell less than expected, ‘only’ dropping 28% despite larger than usual drops on the holdovers thanks to inflated grosses last weekend with the National Cinema Day $3 ticket promotion last Saturday. If the coming weeks’ releases such as The Woman King and Don’t Worry Darling hit their targets and then some, it could be enough to keep the box office from falling to new 2022 lows over the next month before Halloween Ends opens and ushers the industry out of the current slump.”

Read more at Box Office Mojo

Metrograph announces new expansion of Metrograph At Home streaming platform; online library to grow monthly with new features, shorts, and exclusive content for members.