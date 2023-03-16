Link Tank: What If…? Season 2 Will Introduce Original Marvel Superhero

In the next season of What If…?, Marvel is introducing an entirely new superhero.

“The Marvel Cinematic Universe will debut its first wholly original hero, Kahhori, in What If…? season 2. Since first launching in 2008, the MCU has worked on adapting countless characters from Marvel Comics to the big screen but hasn’t debuted any originalheroes so far. However, the MCU has created original charactersbefore. The top example is Gregg Clark’s Phil Coulson, who appeared in multiple MCU films and also headlined a solo series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He was so popular that he was actually adapted from the movie realm into Marvel Comics after his introduction.”

Read more at The Mary Sue

Disney has canceled the Willow sequel series after just one season.