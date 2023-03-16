Link Tank: What If…? Season 2 Will Introduce Original Marvel Superhero
Updates on the second season of What If...?, fun facts about John Wick, Willow has been canceled, and more in Link Tank!
In the next season of What If…?, Marvel is introducing an entirely new superhero.
“The Marvel Cinematic Universe will debut its first wholly original hero, Kahhori, in What If…? season 2. Since first launching in 2008, the MCU has worked on adapting countless characters from Marvel Comics to the big screen but hasn’t debuted any originalheroes so far. However, the MCU has created original charactersbefore. The top example is Gregg Clark’s Phil Coulson, who appeared in multiple MCU films and also headlined a solo series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He was so popular that he was actually adapted from the movie realm into Marvel Comics after his introduction.”
Disney has canceled the Willow sequel series after just one season.
“Warwick Davis reprised his role as the title sorcerer in the eight-episode series, which picked up the adventures of his character from the film and explored the fate of magical chosen one Elora Danan—first introduced as a baby in the movie but played by Ellie Bamber in the series. The show was quirky (those musical choices!) but ended up weaving an entertaining tale that expanded the movie’s world greatly, introducing a band of misfits fumbling their way toward saving each other and maybe the world.”
U2 has been killing it in the rock music genre for nearly 40 years, so here are the 40 best songs the Irish band has produced.
“Looking back has never been U2’s thing. They were always about the future, or at least the present, craving to be the best and biggest band in the world. But with the release of Songs Of Surrender—a collection of subdued re-recordings of their 40 most celebrated songs—U2 finally have acknowledged that they’ve entered middle age.”
After over a decade of having a mediocre Darksaber piece, LEGO has finally created a new mold for the iconic Mandalorian weapon.
“I bring good news for all you LEGO Star Wars nerds: After a decade of multiple sets coming with a crappy, generic Lego Darksaber piece that no one likes, things are finally changing. An upcoming new Mandalorian-themed set will include a more accurate Darksaber piece instead of the current, lacking design, which is just a standard lightsaber piece molded in black plastic.”
John Wick returns to the big screen next week, and here are some fun facts about the Keanu Reeves character.
“The adventures of a former assassin out for vengeance against those who have wronged him is not uncharted territory in the action genre. But thanks to Keanu Reeves, 2014’s John Wick—the titular character being a former assassin out for vengeance against those who have wronged him by way of murdering his dog—quickly became an action classic.”
Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s final film is reportedly titled The Movie Critic and will begin filming later this year.
“According to reports, the filmmaker has finished writing the script and is preparing to direct it this fall. Plot details remain under wraps, however sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that The Movie Critic will be set in Los Angeles in the late ’70s with a female lead who may be or inspired by Pauline Kael, the famed movie critic known for writing unorthodox critiques that influenced the sphere.”