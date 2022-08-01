Link Tank: Watch This Psychedelic Music Video Homage To The Twilight Zone
The Twilight Zone receives an awesome musical tribute, was Regé-Jean Page leaked for a Marvel role, Sebastian Stan looks unrecognizable, and more in Link Tank!
Check out the music video for “Trigger Finger” from Modern Time Machines, a nerdy tribute to The Twilight Zone.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomex wants her MCU character America Chaves to team up with The Avengers.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought many big things from the comics into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it was a pretty big deal to have Sam Raimi back in the Marvel world after his hit Spider-Man trilogy, we also got a big punching entrance for America Chavez! Played by Xochitl Gomez, we got to see her come into her own as a hero from another universe, alongside Earth-616’s Doctor Strange.”
Marvel accidentally listed Regé-Jean Page on the cast list for Secret Invasion but quickly removed his name after they realized the mistake. Does this mean The Gray Man star is joining the MCU?
“After the Marvel Theatrical panel on Saturday night, Marvel sent out a press release to a bunch of press-release-hungry journalists. On this press release was a cast list for Secret Invasion, a show about shape-shifting aliens, which included Regé-Jean Page’s name. Marvel quickly realized the error after publications reported on the cast list and sent out a swift correction.”
While Netflix has had all the bad buzz in the streaming wars as of late, Peacock had a very disappointing Q2.
“There are certain headlines you typically want to avoid when you’re trying to get a relatively new streaming service off the ground—a period where nothing is quite so important as convincing users, daunted at the thought of signing up for another goddamn login, that you’ve got the vital content that they just can’t live without. You want to seem vibrant. You want to seem explosive. You do not want to have a headline that says, ‘Whoops, Peacock added no new paid subscribers over the last quarter.'”
Does the new Dungeons and Dragon movie look too much like a Marvel film?
“You’d be forgiven for thinking that the new Dungeons & Dragons movie looks a lot like a Marvel film. Though I’d argue it has a much more alluring color palette than your standard, often dry, modern comic book adaptation, the latest trailer for the tabletop-based movie otherwise reveals the calculated Hollywood formula we’re all familiar with by now. And based on comments from those making the film at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, there’s a very direct reason for this: This movie is being produced with Marvel films in mind and a narrow focus on special effects.”
Mike Marino, the artist who transformed Colin Farrell into the Penguin in The Batman, has done it again, making Sebastian Stan look unrecognizable in A24’s latest film, A Different Man.
“Sebastian Stan took to Instagram to share a first look at his character in the upcoming A24 film A Different Man, and the actor is unrecognizable with all the prosthetics. The Marvel staple presented his character, Edward, and confirmed in the caption that artist Mike Marino — who also did work on Colin Farrell as Penguin in The Batman — transformed him for the role. Stan did not reveal much else, but fans and friends in the comments section were stunned by incredible work.”