Link Tank: Watch This Psychedelic Music Video Homage To The Twilight Zone

Marvel accidentally listed Regé-Jean Page on the cast list for Secret Invasion but quickly removed his name after they realized the mistake. Does this mean The Gray Man star is joining the MCU?

“After the Marvel Theatrical panel on Saturday night, Marvel sent out a press release to a bunch of press-release-hungry journalists. On this press release was a cast list for Secret Invasion, a show about shape-shifting aliens, which included Regé-Jean Page’s name. Marvel quickly realized the error after publications reported on the cast list and sent out a swift correction.”

Read more at Gizmodo

While Netflix has had all the bad buzz in the streaming wars as of late, Peacock had a very disappointing Q2.

“There are certain headlines you typically want to avoid when you’re trying to get a relatively new streaming service off the ground—a period where nothing is quite so important as convincing users, daunted at the thought of signing up for another goddamn login, that you’ve got the vital content that they just can’t live without. You want to seem vibrant. You want to seem explosive. You do not want to have a headline that says, ‘Whoops, Peacock added no new paid subscribers over the last quarter.'”

Read more at The A.V. Club