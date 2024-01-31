Link Tank: The Tiger’s Apprentice Exclusive Clip Reveals The Film’s Central Bond

Watch this exclusive clip from The Tiger’s Apprentice, a heartwarming, fun, and beautifully animated film that the whole family can enjoy for the Lunar New Year.

“Based on the popular children’s book series of the same name by Laurence Yep, The Tiger’s Apprentice follows Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee (Soo Hoo), whose life changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians… In this clip, Henry Golding’s mythical tiger character meets Tom for the first time.”

Watch the trailer

LEGO is celebrating 25 years of Star Wars sets in style, including a very highly-anticipated Knights of the Old Republic mini-figure.