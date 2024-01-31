Link Tank: The Tiger’s Apprentice Exclusive Clip Reveals The Film’s Central Bond
We have an exclusive look at The Tiger’s Apprentice, a coveted Star Wars lego figure, and more in this edition of Link Tank!
Watch this exclusive clip from The Tiger’s Apprentice, a heartwarming, fun, and beautifully animated film that the whole family can enjoy for the Lunar New Year.
“Based on the popular children’s book series of the same name by Laurence Yep, The Tiger’s Apprentice follows Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee (Soo Hoo), whose life changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians… In this clip, Henry Golding’s mythical tiger character meets Tom for the first time.”
LEGO is celebrating 25 years of Star Wars sets in style, including a very highly-anticipated Knights of the Old Republic mini-figure.
“Today Lego confirmed the first details for a wave of special 25th anniversary Star Wars sets, due to begin releasing in March, drawing from across the Star Wars saga… Several of the kits will also include a bonus minifigure, highlighting a character that has never been made available in Lego form before, along with a little 25th anniversary stand to display them on.”
Having never read the Harlan Coben novel, Fool Me Once star Joanna Lumley was as surprised and delighted by the story’s twists as viewers were.
“Joanna Lumley hadn’t read Harlan Coben’s bestselling novel Fool Me Once before shooting its Netflix series adaptation. In other words, she wasn’t aware of the final episode’s many twists until she read the script. ‘My heart was beating so fast,’ Lumley tells me. ‘The cast gathered and we were all like, Oh, my God! What do you think of this?’”
Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night Live movie SNL 1975 has cast several recognizable faces, including its Aykroyd, Belushi, and others.
“Lamorne Morris, Dylan O’Brien, Cory Michael Smith and Matt Wood have joined the cast of Sony Pictures’ SNL 1975… based on the real-life behind-the-scenes accounts of the opening episode of Saturday Night Live. Morris will play Garrett Morris, O’Brien will play Dan Aykroyd, Smith will play Chevy Chase, and Wood will play John Belushi.”
Production has begun on the Michelle Yeoh-led Star Trek: Section 31 movie event, which follows Philippa Georgiou as she joins the secret division of Starfleet.
“Cameras are at long last rolling in Toronto as Yeoh returns to the franchise to reprise her role as Philippa Georgiou one last time… According to Paramount, we’ll see Georgiou join ‘a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.’”