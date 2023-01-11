Star Trek: Section 31 Spinoff Finally Gets an Update

Michelle Yeoh is an awfully busy actor. In the past few years, she’s starred in the hit Everything Everywhere All at Once, appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (her second MCU character, after a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and led the Netflix series The Witcher: Blood Origin. And yet, there are still plans to bring back her character Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery for a spin-off series.

Paramount Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles assured TV Line that the show is “still in development.” However, at this point, very little is known about the show, which is fitting for its subject matter. The series will focus on Section 31, the black ops division of the United Federation of Planets, which operates in secret, often against Starfleet’s more noble ideals.

Viewers first learned of Section 31 in later seasons of Deep Space Nine, in which Luther Sloan (played by a deliciously malevolent William Sadler) attempts to recruit Doctor Bashir into the organization to fight against the Dominion. Since then, Section 31 has been a prominent part of Star Trek lore, playing an important role in the Federation’s relationship with the Klingons in Enterprise and serving as the primary antagonist in the movie Star Trek Into Darkness.

According to early reports, the Section 31 series will focus on Philippa Georgiou from the Mirror Universe, who joined the organization in season two of Discovery. The dark version of Michael Burnham’s beloved mentor and cruel Emperor of the Terran Empire, Mirror Georgiou gave Yeoh the opportunity to chew the scenery as a duplicitous antihero, making her one of the best parts of the controversial show.