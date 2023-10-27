Link Tank: The Next Hocus Pocus Sequel Will Expand the ‘Pocusverse’

“Ernest is such a thoroughly unlikable and actively ugly person, yet DiCaprio still makes him magnetic and the anchor through which the story works. If you look at the trajectory of his career, you’ll find that it’s been leading towards a moment like this, as DiCaprio is at his maximum power playing characters that are defined by their muddy morality and selfish mentalities. It’s a far cry from the golden boy image he first became famous for, and it shows the dedication he has to fulfilling the potential he’s always had and never resting on his laurels.”

Read more at Collider

Looking for some family-friendly Halloween flicks to watch this weekend? It should come as no surprise that Disney+ has a few offerings that might fit the bill.

“When you think about where to head for Halloween favorites, Disney+ probably doesn’t immediately spring to mind. But just because Disney+ is free from blood-and-gore extravaganzas doesn’t mean it can’t scratch your spooky itch. In fact, far from it! There is a pretty robust amount of Halloween (and Halloween-adjacent) fair on Disney’s direct-to-consumer platform, including a bunch of new stuff that was recently added and so many classics, for every age group.”

Read more at The Wrap

Have you always longed to have your very own wearable Crown of Gondor? This Lord of the Rings collectible will set you back a bit.