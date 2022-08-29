Link Tank: The Invitation Ends the Summer Box Office with a Whimper

Unlike last year, which saw the summer’s highest-grossing movie (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) come out right before Labor Day, this year’s domestic summer box office is going out with a whimper with The Invitation “winning” the weekend with just over $7 million.

“Expectations for this weekend were low, but it still feels like a disappointment as it dropped 34% from last weekend and became the year’s third lowest grossing at the box office. Despite three wide releases, the overall box office dropped to $52.1 million, making this the worst weekend since January and the first weekend since May 2021 where no film grossed over $10 million. The newcomers failed to spark and the top film from last weekend took a massive plunge in the final weekend of August, and while the month outperformed August 2021 (which had a $418 million cume compared to this month’s $451 million with still a few days to go), September may bring us to box-office lows we haven’t seen since the late May 2021 summer kickoff.”

Read more at Box Office Mojo

The Flash star Ezra Miller has found themselves under a lot of heat recently, leaving many fans wondering if the performer’s solo superhero flick would ever hit the big screen. While that is still up in the air, Ezra has reportedly met with Warner Bros. to discuss the future of the Scarlett Speedster in the DCEU.