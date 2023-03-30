Link Tank: The Cast of Freaks and Geeks Plays Dungeons and Dragons
Twenty-three years later, the cast of Freaks and Geeks plays D&D, a new LEGO Star Wars set has been revealed, Carl from Up is going on a date, and more in Link Tank!
In an amazing new ad, a reunion of the Freaks and Geeks cast sees our favorite geeks still playing Dungeons and Dragons together 23 years later.
Fourteen years after Up debuted in theaters, Carl will be returning to the big screen to go on a date.
“If you ask adults what movie made them instantly cry, the answer for many adults is, surprisingly, Up. Well, less surprising and more just knowing. I’m sure if you stopped and thought about those opening 10 minutes long enough right now, you’d start crying again. That’s just the power that Up has! And now we’re getting more of Carl’s story, and—god, do they just want all my money to go to tissues?”
Has Jamie Tartt turned into the most lovable character in Ted Lasso after two seasons of pure buffoonery?
“Listen up, lads: Ted Lasso‘s writing has worked its magic again. The show has evolved Phil Dunster’s cocky freak Jamie Tartt into one of its most fascinating characters, allowing the actor to inhabit a compelling, multi-dimensional role. Who would’ve thought after watching the first season back in 2020 that Jamie would be the one pacifying his friends—and that he’d make sense doing just that?”
With a new Zelda game on the horizon, let’s look back at the best (and worst) aspects of each mainline Zelda title.
“The Legend of Zelda series is one of the most widely celebrated in all video games, and for good reason. Even the worst Zelda game is in a class of its own, but all of them have their occasional drawbacks. We’re here today to break down the best and worst parts of each mainline game, from the iconic original NES adventure to the Switch’s landmark open-world Breath of the Wild. Join us on this journey through Hyrule history.”
LEGO revealed a new set based on the upcoming Young Jedi Adventures show, featuring an adorable new Yoda figure.
“LEGO has revealed another upcoming Star Wars set, 75358 Tenoo Jedi Temple, to be released on the 1st of June. This 4+ set takes inspiration from the new Young Jedi Adventures animated series, which follows the exploits of three younglings while training under Master Yoda.”
Cocaine Bear didn’t make the cut, but here are the highest-grossing comedy films ever made.
“Consumers can—and usually do—watch a lot of movies at home, but there’s something special about seeing a comedy with an audience. Laughing with others is a communal experience, and when the right film comes along, it can be a box office windfall. Films like Ghostbusters, Beverly Hills Cop, and Meet the Parents have all proven financially rewarding for studios.”