Link Tank: The Best of Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt's best roles, Joseph Quinn meets Metalica, major Pokémon news is coming, and more in Link Tank!
Bullet Train star Brad Pitt has had a plethora of massive hits stretching across many decades, but what are his all-time best?
“Much like Tom Cruise’s return to the Top Gun-verse doubled as a summation of his decades-long career, Brad Pitt’s star turn in the highly anticipated Bullet Train feels like a culmination of everything he’s good at: breezy comedy, impressive action, and most of all, unparalleled charisma. Maybe what happens with A-listers of this caliber at a certain point in their career is that every project feels in conversation with ones before it.”
Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn met the members of the band Metallica in real life, and they gave him an excellent gift.
“Sometimes, fandom dreams do come true. The love for Eddie Munson, after his appearance on the latest season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, is one that spans beyond just fans talking about the character. Celebrities have shared their love for him. We have seen as Eddie has taken over social media. We’ve seen the impact of telling this story in the series and the real life inspiration behind it, and now, Metallica has yet again opened their arms to embrace Joseph Quinn’s performance as the character.”
One of the fall’s most anticipated movies, Don’t Worry Darling, might not have had the smoothest production behind the scenes.
“What could three beautiful, rich, and talented humans who are all involved in one of the most anticipated films of the year possibly have to fight about? For Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, and Harry Styles, it’s the fact that Pugh is not a fan of Wilde and Styles’ relationship—particularly because it likely began when Wilde was still with her ex-fiancé, Jason ‘Ted Lasso‘ Sudeikis, who is a close friend of Pugh’s boyfriend, Zach Braff.”
Early reviews for House of the Dragon are saying the spinoff series is better than Game of Thrones.
“With less than a month to go before the show premieres on HBO Max, Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon hosted a preview screening of its pilot episode for members of the media and the initial reviews are looking great. Many of the original show’s fans have their doubts about the new prequel following the anticlimactic ending to Game of Thrones, but it now seems like HBO and George R. R. Martin have managed to move past that hiccup and create a series that’s even better than its predecessor.”
You knew her for her fictional impact on space travel in Star Trek, but Nichelle Nichols also had a significant impact on NASA in real life.
“Nichelle Nichols was best known for her role as Lieutenant Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series. But the actor, who passed away at the age of 89 on July 30, 2022, also carried with her a lesser-known legacy: Playing a foundational role in the formation of NASA’s Space Shuttle Program and inspiring generations of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) leaders.”
Get ready, Pokémon fans; some big announcements are coming tomorrow.
“The Pokémon Company announced its next Pokémon Presents livestream will take place on August 3. The upcoming info dump on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and other Pokémon games comes just in time as fans, desperate for new details, pour over a recent flood of alleged leaks for the earlier than expected Gen 9 entries.”