Link Tank: Summer Merch Recommendations
Our scorching hot merch recommendations for summer 2024: From the best Deadpool and Wolverine fits to fresh Air Jordans, a top-of-the-line Pickleball paddle, and more!
Homage has a fabulous collection of Deadpool and Wolverine merchandise called “Threadpool” available. It is described as “maximum effort meets maximum comfort.”
Check out more Deadpool and Wolverine merchandise at HOMAGE here
Are you searching for something geeky to wear around the resort this summer? Show off your nerdy pride with this Batman 85th anniversary polo from RSVLTS!
“Time to become what you fear. For Bruce Wayne™, that fear was bats. Hopefully for you, that fear is being the coolest-dressed person in the clubhouse.”
“Hit ’em with the Razzle Dazzle then a fastball special FROM DOWNTOWN! It must be the shirt! Let everyone in your little mutant group know you’re on fire, with zero plans to stop, drop, and roll.”
Jedi Bob, a longtime inside joke amongst LEGO Star Wars fans, is receiving his own Jedi Starfighter set.
“Introduce kids to the mystery character from a 2002 LEGO® Star Wars™ set who became a fan favorite with Jedi Bob’s Starfighter (75388). A cool birthday gift idea for boys, girls and any fan aged 8 and up, this LEGO Star Wars buildable toy set features a starfighter with an opening cockpit, 2 spring-loaded shooters and retractable landing gear. Play out exciting adventures with 2 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Jedi Bob and an Ackbar Trooper, plus a Servo (SR-V0) LEGO droid figure, as seen in the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Disney+ special.”
Funko has jumped in on the fun with Deadpool and Wolverine, giving us excellent Pop! Vinyl figures of the iconic characters.
The Crunchyroll Store is launching its first annual ‘Summer of Anime’ sales event
“Featuring massive savings of up to 50% off some of the store’s most popular
items from July 31 to August 28. The first annual celebration will continue into week two with highly sought-after, limited-edition Mystery Blind Bags (MSRP: $25, $50, and $100) available for fans while supplies last. The boxes will include a variety of merchandise across fan-favorite
categories.”
Learn more at Crunchyroll Store
Air Jordan dropped some incredible merchandise this week in honor of the Olympic Games starting in Paris.
“All eyes are on Paris as this year’s Olympic Games continue to take place in the French capital. Elsewhere in the world, the cycle of sneaker releases continues to spin as Jordan Brand, Goods & Services, Nike, MSCHF, adidas, Reebok and New Balance are all set to drop notable designs this week. However, before we dive into what 10 sneakers you should have on your radar this time, let’s take a look back at all of the key headlines since our last edition of best footwear drops.”
Pickleball Apes is our recommended pickleball paddle of choice for geeks interested in one of the fastest growing sports this summer.
“Pickleball Apes Founder Ivan Goryachkin designed a pickleball paddle with hard-to-please tennis players in mind. He modeled tennis racquet features such as the soft string feeling and longer handle in the Pro Line Energy paddle to get more tennis players into pickleball. The brand was a hit, selling out twice last year. [The] paddles [have] a more muted, softer touch, replicating the string feel of a tennis racquet. We believe in innovating, not replicating the same paddles you can find anywhere.”
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable is now here. Discover all you need to know about the exciting expansion of the TCG.
“Pecharunt makes its Pokémon TCG debut as a Darkness-type Pokémon ex in Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable! Alongside it, the Loyal Three make their return as menacing Pokémon ex with unique Abilities and attacks. Experience the toxic nature of these Pokémon through poisonous synergies that match their antics in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games!”