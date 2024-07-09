Link Tank: Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke Returns to Theaters
The beloved anime film is back in cinemas, The Umbrella Academy's final season has a trailer, and more in today's Link Tank!
One of Studio Ghibli’s most beloved titles, Princess Mononoke, returns to theaters for five nights only later this month.
“Tickets are on sale now for master director Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke, which returns to theaters in July for 5 nights of screenings nationwide. Coming off the blockbuster theatrical release, and triumphant Oscar win for the director’s latest feature, The Boy and the Heron, GKIDS and Fathom are thrilled to continue the 2024 edition of Studio Ghibli Fest with the celebrated filmmaker’s epic feature. Audiences can look forward to Studio Ghibli Fest 2024’s biggest slate of films to date with a 14-title lineup, and upcoming anniversary celebrations including Howl’s Moving Castle’s 20th Anniversary, Kiki’s Delivery Service’s 25th Anniversary, and Pom Poko’s 30th Anniversary. The film will be shown in both original Japanese and English dubbed versions. In addition to the full feature, screenings will include a sneak peek of the bonus features from the upcoming Blu-ray release of The Boy and the Heron.”
The Umbrella Academy returns next month for one final season.
“’So the world’s ending again, huh?’ Those are words that could be spoken by any Umbrella Academy fan to describe any season of the show—or any member of the show’s timeline-challenged and often inconveniently super-powered Hargreeves family. But there’s extra poignancy and urgency this time around, as the series based on the Dark Horse comics by Gerard Way (whose band, My Chemical Romance, supplies the perfect tune for this farewell trailer) and Gabriel Bá comes to its own end.”
The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto goes behind the mask of this mysterious character, The Stranger, revealing how he turned a clumsy idiot into a straight-up badass.
“Jacinto, whose breakout role as Jason Mendoza on The Good Place couldn’t be less like his latest character, was intrigued by the Stranger from the start. ‘Honestly, I joke that I don’t know if I’d be able to top this role ever, and maybe I should retire,’ he says. ‘It is a dream role for any actor to be able to tackle because of the complexities of [the Stranger and his alias]. You get to just show a spectrum of different personality traits and characteristics. It was such a fulfilling thing to do.'”
The title of Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula 1 movie has been revealed, and it’s exactly what you think.
“Apple Studios announced the short-and-sweet title for Brad Pitt’s much-discussed Formula 1 film to be F1. The project, which recruits Top Gun: Maverick‘s director Joseph Kosinski, writer Ehren Kruger and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, is scheduled to hit theaters on June 27, 2025.”
A new LEGO Brickheadz set has been revealed, giving builders the chance to create Batman in several different iterations.
“This unusual BrickHeadz set contains elements to build eight versions of the Caped Crusader from the character’s long history, albeit only one at a time. The pack costs £24.99, $24.99 or €24.99 and will be available from the 17th of July.”
Robert Towne, the legendary director of Chinatown, has passed away at the age of 89.
“Robert Towne has died. A prolific screenwriter and occasional director known for the realistic melodramas and sophisticated neo-noirs that were a hallmark of New Hollywood, Towne’s filmography reads like an essential viewing list for 1970s cinema, and that doesn’t even include his extensive script-doctoring and consulting work on such totemic films as The Godfather and Bonnie And Clyde. Simply put, vast swaths of the ’70s Hollywood canon would not exist without the contributions of Robert Towne. Per Variety, his publicist confirmed that he died on Monday at his Los Angeles home. He was 89.”